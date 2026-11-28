Over the course of the 2026 college football season, there’s been discussion about whether Lincoln Riley should remain the head coach of the USC Trojans football program.

Heading into the rivalry game against the UCLA Bruins, the 8-3 Trojans will be looking to get their ninth win of the season. Now, will that be enough for Riley to keep his job, as it would mean beating the ninth-ranked Bruins and moving to 9-3?

Nonetheless, a loss would put USC at 8-4, and the calls for Riley to lose his job could get louder. Despite Riley having a challenging season, former college football head coach Urban Meyer believes that USC shouldn’t fire him.

“USC’s probably right behind Oregon as far as talent,” Meyer said in a Nov. 27 video from “The Triple Option.” “They don’t always play that way, but USC, if they get, and that’s why they have to keep him. I don’t think they should move on from Riley.

“Keep Lincoln Riley, hire an offensive coordinator. Lincoln Riley’s got to go sit in defensive meetings. He’s got to go sit in the special teams meetings. He’s got to quit the stupid penalties [and] he’s got to do the head coach thing.”

Charles Davis Also Backs USC Keeping Lincoln Riley

Meyer isn’t the only media member who believes USC shouldn’t cut ties with Riley despite the disappointing season so far; now that could change slightly with a win over UCLA. Nonetheless, CBS Sports’ Charles Davis is also backing the idea of USC keeping Riley as their head coach.

“Did you see the freshman class that was brought in this year?” Davis said in a Nov. 25 video from CBS Sports. “Do you see the talent coming into USC? I think you ride with Lincoln Riley. You ride with the Trojans, and they continue to build and make another run at it next year.

“Everyone always wants a new coach. It’s never as easy as that, folks. This program is on solid ground right now with a chance to get better.”

Lincoln Riley Appears to Be Committed to the Trojans Furthermore, Davis notes that Riley appears to want to remain at USC and continue to build off the group of young players he has.

“The USC Trojans had high hopes this year of making the College Football Playoff, and they still cling to those hopes a little bit,” Davis stated. “But let’s face it, they have to beat UCLA and get a lot of help to be considered for the College Football Playoff.

“Which leads everyone to wonder about Lincoln Riley, their head coach, and his job status. I keep hearing about him possibly leaving and going to another job. I think he’s been truthful with us. He wants to be at USC.”

It’s not impossible that USC gets the help it needs to sneak into the College Football Playoff should they get a win over their crosstown rival UCLA.

Nonetheless, regardless of what happens against the Bruins, the experts seem to be hoping that the decision-makers in the Trojans’ football program don’t decide to end this project with Riley, at least not now with their core of young talent.