Urban Meyer wants USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley to make one big change as the team looks to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP).

While speaking with Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Friday, Meyer shared his thoughts on USC and other college football topics. When speaking about the Trojans, the three-time national champion head coach said Riley needs to stop calling plays because it’s a lot for a head coach.

“If I was the AD, because I think Lincoln Riley’s a hell of a coach. He’s, obviously, a great play-caller. But you know what? I think it’s time that you need to sit down and say, ‘Go hire a play-caller and go run the team,’” Meyer said (via On3). “We talked about [Steve Sarkisian] a little bit. I think Jimbo Fisher’s the last coach to win a national title where he actually called plays. That’s how hard it is. The play-calling duty, when I was a young coach, it was not that complicated. To be a play-caller right now is very complicated. That’s a full-time job. And it’s hard to be a head coach because other things slip.

Can USC Finish Strong and Reach the Playoffs?

“You can see the offensive coordinators. During the game, what are they doing? They’re staring at their play-call sheet instead of imagining the team. Without being overly critical, I think that’s all that’s missing at USC. I think they certainly have the players to be a playoff team.”

USC is currently ranked No. 18 in the CFP rankings and has lost two of its last three games. The Trojans take on Maryland on Saturday and end the regular season next week against undefeated UCLA.

USC Has Lost Two of Its Last Three Games

Riley is in his fifth season at USC and has yet to get the team to the CFP. Since going 11-3 in his first year with the Trojans (2022), Riley has not had another 10-plus-win season.

The lack of success has led some to question Riley’s future with the program. Last week, the Trojans suffered a 27-13 loss to defending national champion Indiana, and they are now 7-3 this season.

“Very, very disappointed with the loss,” Riley said postgame (via On3). “We prepped really well coming into this game, and I thought all sides of the ball had some very positive moments. But ultimately, we made too many mistakes in this game. And in a game like this, with two really good football teams.”