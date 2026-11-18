The USC Trojans’ Saturday loss to Indiana felt like it might be the end of their chances of making the College Football Playoff.

That might not be totally true, though.

USC needs a lot to go right, but it still has an actual path to the College Football Playoff, needing both some impressive results to close the regular season as well as a lot of help higher in the rankings.

Here’s what to know about the Trojans’ CFP chances.

USC Path to College Football Playoff

USC has to win its final two games to give itself any chance.

The home matchup with Maryland should be a relatively easy one, but then they’ll face UCLA, who enters this weekend still undefeated.

The Bruins are a huge key to this Trojans path, because they’d be a marquee win if USC could snag it.

“The Trojans are essentially eliminated from playing in the Big Ten title game, but if they run the table, they’d have wins against Ohio State and UCLA,” ESPN’s Heather Dinich writes. “They’d still need some upsets to happen above them to crack the top 12 — and they lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with Indiana — but it’s probably still too early to eliminate USC entirely.”

The Trojans beat Ohio State two weeks before falling to Indiana, and while the Buckeyes were missing starting QB Julian Sayin, they’re also ranked No. 14 in the CFP rankings this week — and if it came down to it, USC would hold the head-to-head edge.

Who USC Needs To Lose

If we assume that USC can’t catch up to No. 8 Indiana due to head-to-head, the relevant teams in the rankings begin at No. 9.

It goes Tennessee, BYU, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa and Kentucky.

Boise State is No. 17, but the 12th spot in the field will go to the best Group of 6 team, so the Broncos aren’t as relevant to USC.

There might be three open spots if the teams above USC start losing, so they’d probably need a whopping six of those teams to pick up another loss — and some of those might still not drop them below the Trojans.

But there are two weeks left in the regular season, and then conference championship games. College football is a crazy sport. USC could win out and watch enough teams above it lose to make it to the dance. It’s not quite impossible.