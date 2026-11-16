USC’s Lincoln Riley Gets Harsh ‘Divorce’ Message From NFL Assistant

USC coach Lincoln Riley has another difficult loss to explain, and the questions about his future with the Trojans are becoming harder to ignore.

Following Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Indiana, an NFL assistant offered a blunt assessment of Riley’s relationship with USC. The comment came as the Trojans dropped to 7-3, with another missed College Football Playoff appearance looking increasingly likely.

NFL Assistant Sends Harsh Message About Lincoln Riley’s USC Future

In his latest college football hot-seat column, USA TODAY Sports’ John Brice shared what an NFL assistant told him about the relationship between Riley and USC.

“Yeah, they want a divorce. It’s a bad marriage,” the assistant told Brice.

Brice also recounted a comment he heard while leaving Indiana’s stadium, suggesting the season finale against UCLA could make Riley’s situation even more uncomfortable.

“Let Lincoln (Riley) lose to UCLA to end this season and he’ll figure out real quick what pressure is.”

The comments are assessments from unnamed individuals, not confirmation USC plans to fire Riley. But Brice has reported concerns about the coach’s standing before.

In an earlier report, Brice quoted someone with direct ties to USC who described the relationship by saying, “It’s an unhappy marriage.” Another person familiar with the program said the fit wasn’t working for either side.

Lincoln Riley’s Latest USC Loss Adds to Growing Pressure

USC entered the Indiana matchup with an opportunity to strengthen its playoff hopes. Instead, quarterback Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter, as the Trojans failed to finish drives.

Maiava completed 26 of 42 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown. USC reached the red zone five times but scored only one touchdown, settling for field goals and wasting other opportunities.

The loss dropped Riley to 1-8 in road games against ranked opponents since arriving at USC. He’s 42-21 overall in five seasons, but the Trojans have yet to reach the playoff under him.

Riley acknowledged the mistakes afterward, saying his team had chances to win but couldn’t capitalize.

“We just had too many mistakes,” Riley said.

He also maintained confidence in the direction of the program.

“I believe in what we are doing. I believe in myself. I believe in our leadership,” Riley said.

USC Faces Costly Decision as UCLA Rivalry Approaches

The financial implications of moving on from Riley could complicate matters. USC is a private school, and the full terms of his contract aren’t public.

Brice previously reported that someone familiar with the agreement estimated USC could owe roughly $57 million if it fired Riley. He also reported a provision that could allow Riley to depart without owing his own buyout following a change in athletic directors.

USC still hosts Maryland before traveling to face UCLA in the regular-season finale. Riley’s Trojans beat Ohio State earlier this season, but losses to Oregon, Wisconsin and Indiana have left them with three defeats and little room to salvage their playoff hopes.

Even with victories in their final two games, the Trojans cannot reach 10 wins before the postseason.

What happens against the unbeaten Bruins could provide the next test of the pressure Brice’s sources described. For a coach hired to restore USC to national championship contention, five seasons without a playoff berth have already given his critics plenty to discuss.