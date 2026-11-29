The Washington Huskies shook up the College Football Playoff on Saturday night with a win over the Oregon Ducks. It’s the second week in a row that UW has pulled off a surprise upset, having beaten Indiana in overtime the week before.

Demond Williams, the talented quarterback, has been at the heart of the proceedings. He has been at his best for the Huskies in pulling off these massive wins.

Now, Williams is entering a fascinating portion of his career — call it decision time.

Williams would be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the country if he ended up in the transfer portal.

It’s not clear what he’s planning, and it’s also not clear if these two upsets could’ve potentially changed his mind.

Demond Williams Transfer Decision

Williams has been floated as a transfer candidate for weeks.

This is what The Athletic’s Antonio Morales published on Wednesday, before the Oregon game:

“Williams tried to leave the Huskies last offseason and hasn’t taken the leap many expected this year. Will he try the portal — in a more efficient manner — this winter?”

Williams certainly learned how not to go about this last offseason.

It’s just a question of whether he wants to take the route out of town this year or not.

His play recently has made the case that Williams and Washington can make noise themselves. It’s not too long ago that Michael Penix Jr. led Washington near the top of the sport. Could Williams do that with the Huskies? That’s what he has to decide.

Demond Williams Landing Spots

One fascinating element here is that a ton of programs could be looking for quarterbacks.

As high up the ladder as Miami, LSU and Indiana could need new QBs, and those are spots where someone like Williams could thrive.

Other programs looking could include Michigan, Florida State, Auburn, Texas A&M and more.

Williams would likely have his pick of suitors if he wants to leave Washington. That’ll be the next storyline that Huskies fans will be watching.