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Wayshawn Parker Injury Update is Shaky News for Utah

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SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 10: Wayshawn Parker #1 of the Utah Utes rushes the ball for a 90 yard touchdown against Leroy Harris III, #33, Bam Brouch #7, and Malachi Curvey #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half their game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The Utah Utes had a brilliant first drive to start the Holy War against BYU on Saturday.

They needed just three plays to go 75 yards and score a touchdown.

The problem, though, is that on their first play, Wayshawn Parker hopped off the field. He had gotten injured.

If Parker has to miss time, that’s bad news despite the strong start for the Utes.

Update: Parker did return on the second drive, but then he left the game again.

Wayshawn Parker Injury Update

GettyAMES, IA – SEPTEMBER 26: Running back Wayshawn Parker #1 of the Utah Utes celebrates with teammate wide receiver Ricky Johnson #11 of the Utah Utes after scoring a touchdown in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on September 26, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy Photography)

Parker appeared to hurt his left knee on his opening carry, which went for six yards. The ABC broadcast eventually said it may have been his left ankle — and revealed that it’s something Parker has been dealing with before this week, too. He doesn’t appear to be 100%.

Parker did make it off the field under his own power, but he kind of hopped his way off — he clearly wasn’t feeling good.

Utah scored quickly, so there was no way to know whether Parker would’ve returned for that first drive or not. His status going forward wasn’t immediately clear.

Wayshawn Parker Stats

GettyAMES, IA – SEPTEMBER 26: Running back Wayshawn Parker #1 of the Utah Utes as safety Brody Miller #24 of the Iowa State Cyclones defends in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 26, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy Photography)

Parker took his first carry for six yards on Saturday before limping off.

He entered the game with 726 yards on the season, averaging 6.7 yards per carry, and having run for nine touchdowns.

He also has 26 catches for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Wayshawn Parker Injury Update is Shaky News for Utah

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