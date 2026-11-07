Wayshawn Parker Injury Update is Shaky News for Utah

The Utah Utes had a brilliant first drive to start the Holy War against BYU on Saturday.

They needed just three plays to go 75 yards and score a touchdown.

The problem, though, is that on their first play, Wayshawn Parker hopped off the field. He had gotten injured.

If Parker has to miss time, that’s bad news despite the strong start for the Utes.

Update: Parker did return on the second drive, but then he left the game again.

Wayshawn Parker Injury Update

Parker appeared to hurt his left knee on his opening carry, which went for six yards. The ABC broadcast eventually said it may have been his left ankle — and revealed that it’s something Parker has been dealing with before this week, too. He doesn’t appear to be 100%.

Both Isaiah Glasker and Wayshawn Parker get injured on that first play. Left Knee of Parker

Head/neck of Glasker — Ben Criddle (@BenCriddleShow) November 7, 2026

Wayshawn Parker hurt the first carry got to be the quickest way I ever lost a parlay yo wtf😂😂 — ÇÁẞĦ🪠 (@MrPrimepick) November 7, 2026

Parker did make it off the field under his own power, but he kind of hopped his way off — he clearly wasn’t feeling good.

Utah scored quickly, so there was no way to know whether Parker would’ve returned for that first drive or not. His status going forward wasn’t immediately clear.

Wayshawn Parker Stats

Parker took his first carry for six yards on Saturday before limping off.

He entered the game with 726 yards on the season, averaging 6.7 yards per carry, and having run for nine touchdowns.

He also has 26 catches for 264 yards and four touchdowns.