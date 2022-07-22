Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Called out by NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history. In return, the Seahawks acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and a trio of veteran players, including quarterback Drew Lock as a potential replacement.

The 33-year-old quarterback has nine Pro Bowls on his resume and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2013 as well as make the playoffs in eight of his 10 years with the team.

Yet, The Athletic‘s Larry Holder isn’t buying into the Broncos hype.

And it’s because Holder believes “something is off” with Wilson.

“Russell Wilson—sure he has the cache—but I do think that something is off with him,” Holder said on The Athletic’s Playmaker Podcast. “And I’m wondering if a change of venue will help. Maybe it will help. But I do think that he’s a different style of quarterback—he’s a guy that’s always got to improvise. I’m not totally sold on Denver just because Russell Wilson is there. I think that they’ve got question marks. There’s a reason why you’re moving on from Russell Wilson. You don’t move on from a guy if you’re not ready to do it. I know there was a burned bridge between Seattle and Russell Wilson at that point, so you move on, but still, I’m not totally buying in that Russell Wilson is going to bring Denver to the promised land.”

Those are pretty bold opinions by the respected NFL writer.

Denver is hoping to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the year they won Super Bowl 50.

Wilson’s Final Seahawks Season

The final season for Wilson in Seattle was turbulent, to say the least. Wilson suffered a broken finger in Week 5 which required surgery and caused him to miss three games. Seattle finished 7-10 and according to teammates, Wilson “checked out” mid-season. Seahawks chair Jody Allen also released a statement indicating that Wilson initiated the trade to Denver, while Wilson said the decision was mutual.

Factors played into Wilson’s disapproval of the Seahawks. He didn’t approve of the firings of offensive line coach Mike Solari and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Wilson had criticism of the team’s offensive line play before the 2021 season. The 33-year-old quarterback also felt the offense wasn’t being properly assembled around his talents and desired more input on personnel decisions.

General manager John Schneider allowed Wilson to help pick Shane Waldron as the team’s offensive coordinator. But head coach Pete Carroll and Schneider continued to implement a balanced offense.

Despite the Seahawks having a record below .500 in 2021, Wilson posted 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions, and two rushing touchdowns.

Wilson’s Leadership Already Apparent

After making the transition to being a Bronco, Wilson has shown the world, via social media, his adventures throughout the offseason. From vacationing overseas to working out with his eight-year-old stepson, you never know what you’re going to get from Wilson’s point of view.

That doesn’t mean Wilson hasn’t gotten the work in.

Wilson and an assortment of teammates trained at the veteran quarterback’s house in San Diego, California. Both rookies and veterans report for Broncos training camp on July 26 in Englewood, Colorado.

Wilson posted a group photo of the Broncos players at the workout session.

The players include backup quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson, tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Sauber, wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Travis Fulgham, Tyrie Cleveland, Montrell Washington, Kendall Hinton, and center Lloyd Cushenberry.