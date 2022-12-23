Pedri Reveals Who Could Replace Busquets At Barcelona

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is heading towards the end of his career and could well walk away from the club at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

Finding a replacement for the midfielder, who has won every major title on offer during his time at the Camp Nou, will certainly not be an easy task. Barcelona’s financial restrictions will make the search even harder.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has told Catalunya Radio that he is hoping that Busquets doesn’t hang up his boots just yet. The 20-year-old also has a good idea of who could replace the 34-year-old in Barca’s midfield when Busquets does finally retire.

“I would like him to continue, he is a key piece,” he said. “Frenkie de Jong could be a good replacement for Busquets, he has played in that position with the Netherlands in the World Cup.”

Pedri is not the first person to recommend De Jong as the man to replace Busquets. Former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has previously said that the Dutchman plays his best football in Busquets’s position.

Busquets is expected to stay until the end of the season at least despite speculation he could leave in January. President Joan Laporta has revealed that Xavi has told the captain he is counting on him for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Will De Jong Stay & Succeed Busquets?

De Jong has regularly been linked with a move away from Barcelona despite insisting regularly that he has no interest in leaving the Camp Nou. President Joan Laporta has admitted the club have received offers for De Jong but says the club think it best that he continues.

Barcelona’s difficult financial situation may make the club vulnerable to big-money offers for De Jong, but the Dutchman has already demonstrated his commitment to the club and determination to stay.

De Jong also has Barcelona coach Xavi’s backing. The manager has said he thinks the Dutchman is a “very special player” and insisted ahead of the summer transfer window he did not want the midfielder to leave.

Who Else Could Replace Busquets?

De Jong is not the only player in the frame to replace Busquets. The Catalans are reportedly interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves or Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Yet Barcelona will need to make sales and trim the wage bill if they are to bring in either player and still comply with La Liga’s fair play restrictions. As such the club could look at cheaper options. Boca Juniors youngster Alan Varela’s is in the frame as he is valued at around €20 million.

The Catalans may also look to free agents. Barca have already been “offered” Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer and are thought to retain an interest in Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante who is also out of contract in the summer.

One final option is young midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who is currently out on loan at Valencia. Nico has came through the club’s famed La Masia academy where he has long been tipped to be the club’s new Busquets.

Fomer Barca player and B team coach Francisco Javier García Pimienta has already said he believes Nico is the “perfect” replacement for Busquets, although the youngster’s lack of first-team experience may count against him.

READ NEXT: Barca Star to Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report