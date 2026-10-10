F1 Star’s Singapore GP Nightmare Takes a Shocking Turn After Costly Mistake

George Russell lost a valuable chance to close the gap in the Formula 1 championship after crashing out of the lead during Saturday’s Singapore Grand Prix Sprint. Max Verstappen took advantage of the incident to secure the win, while his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli widened his championship lead.

Heavy rain delayed the 20-lap Singapore Sprint by around 30 minutes. All drivers began on intermediate tires due to the wet and drying track. Russell, who started second, overtook polesitter Verstappen into Turn 1 to claim the lead.

However, Russell’s race ended on lap one. The Mercedes driver lost control while exiting the final corner, hit the inside wall and spun back across the track. The Safety Car came in as other drivers avoided his damaged car.

George Russell Explains Singapore Sprint Crash

Russell accepted responsibility for the crash after his costly mistake ended his Singapore Sprint. Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained how unexpected battery power affected his car as he approached the final corner.

“Miscalculation. I came through the corner with more battery deployment than I thought, pushed me a little wider than I hoped, and I went onto the white line. Silly mistake. Big consequences,” Russell said.

He later admitted that running over the white line on the wet track triggered the loss of control.

“I just misjudged it, to be honest. I came round the corner, opened the throttle, and got more power from the battery than I expected. I went a little wide, then touched the white line. The number one rule in the rain is don’t touch the white line. It’s a very silly mistake – overly confident.”

Russell also confirmed that he believed it was his first crash of the year. The incident proved especially damaging because he already faces a grid penalty for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix following a power-unit failure in Malaysia the previous weekend.

Max Verstappen Wins Singapore Sprint as Hamilton Finishes Second

Verstappen inherited the lead after Russell’s crash and controlled the rest of the Singapore Sprint. The Red Bull driver managed his intermediate tires as the track gradually dried and secured his first Marina Bay win.

Lewis Hamilton finished second for Ferrari after an excellent start from sixth on the grid. He moved ahead of both McLaren drivers and teammate Charles Leclerc, who eventually finished third.

Antonelli finished fourth after benefiting from late drama involving McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Norris attempted to pass Piastri at Turn 5, but the cars made contact. Piastri retired, while Norris finished eighth.

The Singapore Sprint also featured several other incidents. Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez collided early in the race, while Isack Hadjar and Franco Colapinto stopped with reliability problems. Later, Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, and Gabriel Bortoleto were involved in a multi-car crash.

Nine drivers failed to finish, setting a record for the most retirements in a Formula 1 Sprint race.

Kimi Antonelli Extends F1 Championship Lead Over Russell

Antonelli increased his advantage over Russell after the Mercedes driver failed to score points. The late McLaren collision also helped Antonelli gain an additional position and secure five championship points.

His lead grew from 84 to 89, with Antonelli at 325 and Russell at 236. The result dealt another blow to Russell’s championship hopes, especially with his Sunday grid penalty forcing him to start from the back.

Verstappen’s Singapore Sprint win also put him ahead of Norris in the championship standings, while Hamilton closed in to within 15 points of Russell.

Russell now faces a difficult recovery drive in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, while Antonelli will aim to protect his advantage. Qualifying later on Saturday will set the starting order for the main race, with warmer, drier conditions expected at Marina Bay.