How to Watch F1 United States Grand Prix Today: Live Stream, Start Time

Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position Sunday at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, one strong result from moving closer to his first drivers’ championship.

The race covers 56 laps over roughly 308 kilometers, according to Formula 1, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. CDT.

Antonelli took pole with a 1:34.035 lap, according to Pitpass, his seventh of the season. He holds a 102-point lead over Russell in the standings. Russell, his Mercedes teammate, starts sixth.

FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2026 — STARTING GRID Oct. 23–25, 2026 • Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX Pos No. Driver Team Time 1 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:34.035 2 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:34.214 3 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 1:34.250 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.267 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:34.311 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:34.476 7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:34.803 8 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:35.049 9 30 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls — 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:35.080 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:35.158 12 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.818 13 87 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team 1:36.031 14 41 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:36.049 15 31 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team 1:36.531 16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.677 17 55 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:36.770 18 23 Alexander Albon Williams 1:36.967 19 11 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:37.433 20 77 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:37.523 21 43 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:35.722 22 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:35.691 Note: Lindblad penalized five places for use of an additional power unit element. Colapinto penalized 10 places for use of an additional power unit element. Bortoleto penalized for use of additional power unit elements and required to start from the back of the grid.

How to Watch the United States Grand Prix Sunday

Here are the race’s start times by country — 3 p.m. CDT in Austin, 1 p.m. PDT and 4 p.m. EDT across the United States, 8 p.m. GMT in the United Kingdom and 9 p.m. CET in both Italy and Germany.

In the United States, Apple TV holds exclusive rights, with no traditional linear broadcast, according to MacObserver. Practice sessions streamed free in the app, but the race generally requires an Apple TV subscription, which includes F1 TV Premium.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event carry the race live at 8 p.m. GMT, according to Sky Sports, with coverage typically beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sky customers can stream on Sky Go, while NOW offers day passes and monthly memberships. Channel 4 airs free highlights only. F1 TV Pro does not offer live races there because of Sky’s exclusive rights.

In Italy, Sky Sport F1 on channel 207, Sky Sport Uno on 201 and Sky Sport 4K on 213 show the race live at 9 p.m. CET, according to La Repubblica. Streaming runs on Sky Go and NOW. TV8 airs a free delayed broadcast at 10:30 p.m., and its website, tv8.it, carries the same feed.

In Germany, Sky Sport F1 airs the race live in German at 9 p.m. CET, with build-up starting around 7 p.m., according to Formel1.de. WOW streams the race, and Sky Go serves subscribers. RTL showed qualifying free, but the race is not available free live.

United States Grand Prix Starting Grid and Standings

Max Verstappen starts second for Red Bull, with teammate Isack Hadjar third, according to The Race. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is fourth and Lewis Hamilton fifth, while Russell lines up sixth. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris follow in seventh and eighth.

Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg start ninth through 11th, and Fernando Alonso is 12th. Oliver Bearman is 13th for Haas, followed by Lindblad, Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, with Colapinto 21st and Bortoleto 22nd.

Arvid Lindblad of Racing Bulls serves a five-place penalty and Franco Colapinto of Alpine a 10-place penalty, while Gabriel Bortoleto of Audi faces a penalty of roughly 60 places, according to Crash.net.

Antonelli leads the drivers’ standings with 340 points after 17 rounds, according to RacingNews365. Russell has 238, Hamilton 229, Verstappen 221 and Leclerc 215. Hamilton sits nine points behind Russell for second place, and Verstappen is eight points behind Hamilton. Norris sits sixth with 201, followed by Piastri with 138, Hadjar with 97, Lawson with 75 and Gasly with 41.

Antonelli can clinch his first title Sunday with a victory if Russell finishes ninth or lower, though results involving Hamilton and others also factor in.

Mercedes leads the constructors’ standings with 578 points, ahead of Ferrari at 444, McLaren at 339 and Red Bull at 332, according to RacingNews365. That gap over Ferrari is 134 points. Racing Bulls (100), Alpine (68), Haas (30), Audi (23), Williams (12), Aston Martin (7) and Cadillac (0) complete the field.