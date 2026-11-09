Formula 1 Star Splits With Management After Seven Years

Oscar Piastri and Mark Webber have ended their seven-year management partnership, bringing an important chapter in the McLaren driver’s Formula 1 career to a close.

The Australian driver and his managers, Mark and Ann Webber, mutually agreed to end their agreement, with both sides confirming the decision on Monday.

The partnership began in 2019 and helped Piastri progress through junior racing before securing his place on the Formula 1 grid with McLaren in 2023. The decision follows Webber’s reduced presence at race weekends during the 2026 season.

Piastri thanked the couple for their support, while Webber said the time had come for the driver to continue under a new management structure.

Oscar Piastri and Mark Webber End F1 Management Partnership

Webber said he and Ann were proud of their role in helping Piastri reach Formula 1 and compete at the front of the grid.

“We are proud to have played a pivotal role in the formative years of Oscar’s career and to have placed him in F1 so that he could compete at the front so early on,” Webber said.

He explained that their reduced trackside involvement during the 2026 season helped lead to the decision.

“Following our reduced trackside involvement this season, we have collectively agreed that now is an appropriate time to bring our management agreement to a close. This will allow Oscar to build on his achievements under a new management structure, and for us to embark on our new ventures.”

Piastri also thanked Mark and Ann Webber for their guidance, particularly during the early stages of his Formula 1 career.

“I’d like to thank Mark and Ann for all their support and advice over the years. Their guidance has been invaluable, particularly in navigating the beginning of my F1 career. I wish them all the best going forward.”

How Mark Webber Helped Oscar Piastri Reach Formula 1

The Webbers began managing Piastri in 2019, when he joined the Renault Formula 1 academy and won the Formula Renault Eurocup title.

Piastri continued his rise by winning the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship before claiming the Formula 2 title in 2021 during his rookie season.

Webber also played an important role in Piastri’s move from Alpine to McLaren for the 2023 Formula 1 season. The move followed a high-profile contractual dispute between Piastri and Alpine.

Since joining McLaren, Piastri has recorded nine Grand Prix victories and six pole positions.

However, Webber gradually reduced his trackside involvement. Ahead of the 2026 season, he stepped back from regular race-weekend attendance while continuing to handle commercial matters.

Pedro Matos, Piastri’s former Formula 2 race engineer at Prema, and mental coach Emma Murray became part of the group providing trackside support.

Oscar Piastri Addresses Changing Relationship With Mark Webber

Piastri had already spoken about the changes to their working relationship in February. He insisted there was no specific incident behind the decision to reduce Webber’s trackside presence.

“There wasn’t anything specific, just we made a decision for things to look a bit different,” Piastri explained. “Mark is still very much involved and I’ve been in contact with him a lot over the last few weeks. He just won’t be trackside as much anymore.”

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast in May, Piastri explained how gaining experience in Formula 1 had changed the support he needed from Webber.

He said Webber initially helped him understand situations and challenges he had not encountered before entering the sport. However, after several seasons, Piastri had developed the experience to handle many of those situations himself.

The management split comes during a difficult 2026 campaign for Piastri. After finishing third in the 2025 drivers’ championship following a strong title challenge, he currently sits seventh in the standings and has yet to win a race this season.

McLaren remains in the fight for the constructors’ championship, although teammate Lando Norris has outperformed Piastri for much of the campaign.

Neither side has announced who will manage Piastri going forward. The Australian will now continue his Formula 1 career under a new management structure as he looks to return to winning form.