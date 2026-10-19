Rory McIlroy Reunites With Shane Lowry in Historic First-Ever TGL Trade

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are set to become teammates in TGL following a historic transaction ahead of the league’s 2027 season.

Rory’s team, Boston Common Golf, has acquired Lowry from The Bay Golf Club in the first trade in TGL history.

The move brings together two of Ireland’s biggest golf stars, who have enjoyed a close friendship and represented Europe together in the Ryder Cup.

According to TGL’s official announcement, The Bay will receive Boston’s fourth-round selection in the upcoming roster formation process, the right to swap one selection position during one of the next three offseasons, and commercial considerations.

The blockbuster move comes as TGL prepares to expand its rosters and welcome a seventh team for the upcoming season.

McIlroy, who helped launch TGL alongside Tiger Woods, will now have one of his closest friends and Ryder Cup teammates alongside him as Boston looks toward 2027.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry Team Up Following Historic TGL Trade

Lowry’s move to Boston Common Golf represents a significant roster addition for McIlroy’s team ahead of the upcoming season.

The 2019 Open champion previously competed for The Bay Golf Club, but he will now have the opportunity to join forces with McIlroy in the technology-focused indoor golf league.

The two have developed a close relationship over years of competing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

It won’t be McIlroy and Lowry’s first team-up on the golf course. The two have competed together on the European Ryder Cup team. They also won the Zurich Classic together in 2024, a unique duo event on the PGA Tour.

The trade sees Boston surrender its fourth-round selection in the league’s 2027 roster formation process. This is similar to trading a draft pick.

The Bay also has the right to exchange one selection position with Boston during one of the next three TGL offseasons.

The move introduces player trades as another potential avenue for TGL teams to reshape their rosters. It could pave the way for more transactions moving forward.

TGL Expands for 2027 as Boston Common Golf Makes Major Move

The historic trade comes during an important offseason for TGL.

After previously featuring six teams with four-player rosters, the league is expanding to seven franchises and allowing each club to carry five players.

The new franchise, Motor City Golf Club, has already made headlines by adding five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

The league also recently secured a multiyear media rights extension with ESPN, keeping TGL on the network beyond its initial agreement.

The new roster structure gives teams more flexibility when selecting players for individual matches.

Despite the expansion, only three golfers from each team will compete in a given match.

That means Boston will have additional options when determining how to use McIlroy and Lowry alongside the team’s other players.

TGL plans to announce its complete five-player team rosters on Tuesday, October 20.

The league’s third season is scheduled to begin December 27, with teams returning to the SoFi Center for another year of competition.

For McIlroy and Lowry, the upcoming season presents an opportunity to bring their successful partnership in international golf into a completely different competitive environment.

And for TGL, the league’s first-ever trade represents another milestone as it continues to develop its own version of team golf.