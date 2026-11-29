Brooks Koepka left the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game with $700,000, but his wife, Jena Sims, looked like she was having just as much fun away from the action. While the five-time major winner went up against Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, and Jackson Koivun at Atlantic Fields Club, Sims hopped on Instagram to show fans what her day looked like.
The actress and model shared photos from the November 27 event, mixing a little golf, wine, and time with friends. Moreover, Sims posted before the tournament, showing what life looks like away from these tournaments.
Jena Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Her Experience
Sims took to Instagram with a collection of photos from the Farmers Insurance Skins Game in Hobe Sound, Florida. She captioned the post, “Wineteenth hole ⛳️🍷,” giving followers a playful look at how she spent time during the tournament.
For the occasion, Sims wore a fitted black ribbed long-sleeve top with brown-and-black marbled wide-leg pants. She completed the outfit with a black belt featuring a gold buckle, sneakers, and a black crossbody bag.
A few photos showed Sims enjoying the sunny day at Atlantic Fields Club. In one, she smiled while looking off to the side and in another, she looked back at the camera with green leaves framing the shot.
Wine was also a big part of the post. Sims posed with a glass of white wine and a green bottle, and another picture showed her clinking custom “The Skins Game” and “Atlantic Fields” glasses with two friends.
She gave another fun Instagram post before the tournament. Sims shared a Reel of herself decorating an outdoor black Christmas tree with silver ornaments while her dog watched nearby.
The video carried the on-screen message, “My husband never knows what he’s coming home to… but he knows it’s not dinner.”
Sims added the caption, “welcome home, honey! 😉🎄🎁”
Brook Koepka’s Career Continues With $700,000 Skins Game Payday
While Sims enjoyed the fun off the course, Koepka gave fans plenty to talk about with his play at Atlantic Fields Club. The former LIV Golf star showed his competitive side against a strong group that included Thomas, Clark, and rising young talent Koivun.
Koepka won six skins during the match. He picked up five carried-over skins worth $450,000 with a birdie on the ninth hole, then added another $250,000 with a birdie on the 13th.
That left Koepka and Koivun tied for the most skins at the end of regulation, setting up a sudden-death playoff for the $2 million final pot. On a 118-yard closest-to-the-pin shot, Koivun landed inches closer to take the title. Koepka still put on a good show against three tough players.
Next up, Koepka will make his PNC Championship debut from December 17 to 20 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. He is teaming up with his father, Bob Koepka.
Even though his five major wins qualified him for the tournament, he couldn’t play in recent years while he was with LIV Golf. Coming back to the PGA Tour in 2026 finally opened the door for him to join the 20-team family event.
Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Shares Personal Update After Skins Game