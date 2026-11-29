Brooks Koepka left the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game with $700,000, but his wife, Jena Sims, looked like she was having just as much fun away from the action. While the five-time major winner went up against Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, and Jackson Koivun at Atlantic Fields Club, Sims hopped on Instagram to show fans what her day looked like.

The actress and model shared photos from the November 27 event, mixing a little golf, wine, and time with friends. Moreover, Sims posted before the tournament, showing what life looks like away from these tournaments.

Jena Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Her Experience

Sims took to Instagram with a collection of photos from the Farmers Insurance Skins Game in Hobe Sound, Florida. She captioned the post, “Wineteenth hole ⛳️🍷,” giving followers a playful look at how she spent time during the tournament.

For the occasion, Sims wore a fitted black ribbed long-sleeve top with brown-and-black marbled wide-leg pants. She completed the outfit with a black belt featuring a gold buckle, sneakers, and a black crossbody bag.

A few photos showed Sims enjoying the sunny day at Atlantic Fields Club. In one, she smiled while looking off to the side and in another, she looked back at the camera with green leaves framing the shot.

Wine was also a big part of the post. Sims posed with a glass of white wine and a green bottle, and another picture showed her clinking custom “The Skins Game” and “Atlantic Fields” glasses with two friends.

She gave another fun Instagram post before the tournament. Sims shared a Reel of herself decorating an outdoor black Christmas tree with silver ornaments while her dog watched nearby.

The video carried the on-screen message, “My husband never knows what he’s coming home to… but he knows it’s not dinner.”

Sims added the caption, “welcome home, honey! 😉🎄🎁”

Brook Koepka’s Career Continues With $700,000 Skins Game Payday