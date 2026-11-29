Florida State golf coach Trey Jones has revealed the pivotal role Tiger Woods played in recruiting his son, Charlie Woods, to the Seminoles.

Charlie officially signed with Florida State on November 11, joining fellow highly touted junior golfer Miles Russell in the program’s 2027 recruiting class.

While Jones spent months building a relationship with Charlie, an unexpected meeting with his famous father during a recruiting trip to South Florida gave the coach a chance to discuss the teenager’s future.

Inside Tiger Woods’ Private Meeting With Florida State Golf Coach Trey Jones

During an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, Jones recalled traveling to South Florida in the fall of 2025 to watch Charlie compete in a high school golf match.

However, the Benjamin School golfer had come down with the flu and didn’t know Jones was planning to attend. The coach asked Charlie’s mother not to tell him he was there, concerned the teenager would try to play despite being sick.

Instead, Jones received an invitation from the 15-time major champion.

“Tiger asked me if I’d meet him in his office,” Jones recalled. “So, at 10:30 a.m., I went in and sat down with him and his staff, and we just talked for a long time. He made it easy.”

Jones discovered during the meeting that Tiger had done his homework on the Florida State coach. However, the golfer remained adamant that the college decision belonged to his son.

“Tiger is extremely intelligent,” Jones said. “Obviously, a great dad. He knew everything about me when we were going through the process. He’s adamant, and Charlie’s adamant, this is about Charlie.”

According to Jones, name, image and likeness (NIL) money never came up during Charlie’s recruitment. The family prioritized finding the right college golf program for him.

Charlie Woods Sends His Future College Coach Late-Night Swing Videos

It took Jones months to get Charlie’s phone number, but once the two connected, they began communicating four or five times a week.

Their conversations sometimes took place while Charlie was on the golf course, with the teenager bringing his future college coach along virtually.

“I’ve literally gone times where he would have me on, like, a video call or whatever, and I went the entire nine holes with him,” Jones said.

Charlie called Jones the day after Thanksgiving in 2025 to verbally commit to Florida State. He publicly announced his decision on Instagram the following February.

Nearly a year after receiving that phone call, Jones remains in regular contact with his future player.

“I try to call him every Saturday morning because I know he’s headed to the golf course, and he’ll usually text me at the end of the day with golf swings or whatever,” Jones said. “It’s not uncommon for Charlie to send me 10 to 15 golf swings at 9:30 at night.”

Florida State Lands the Nation’s Top-Ranked 2027 Golf Recruiting Class

Charlie and Russell joined Edwin Askerfors of Sweden and Kaden Purankik of Orlando in signing athletic grant-in-aid agreements with Florida State.

According to Golfweek, the four signees give the Seminoles the nation’s No. 1-ranked 2027 recruiting class, ahead of Florida and North Carolina.

For Jones and his wife, Cathy, the relationships they have developed with the Woods and Russell families extend beyond the golf course. The couple already considers both families part of their own.