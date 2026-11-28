Rory McIlroy has enjoyed another memorable year on the golf course. The Northern Irishman added another major championship victory in 2026 and continued his success on the DP World Tour. His performances have kept him among the leading figures in professional golf.

However, the end of the season has also brought attention to the awards picture. Despite his impressive campaign, McIlroy was left off the PGA Tour Player of the Year shortlist.

As the 2026 season draws to a close, the 37-year-old is preparing for his next competitive appearance while reflecting on the people who have supported his career.

Rory McIlroy Shares Personal Message After Receiving Irish Golf Honor

Rory McIlroy shared a personal message after winning Men’s Professional of the Year at the 50th Irish Golf Writers’ Association Awards, his eighth professional award and 10th IGWA honor overall.

“Personally, none of what I’ve achieved would be possible without the people around me,” McIlroy said. “My family, my team, my coaches and everyone who has supported me throughout the years deserve enormous credit.”

He also explained that golf might seem like an individual sport, but success at the highest level depends on a strong team working behind the scenes.

The award follows another exceptional campaign. McIlroy successfully defended his Masters title at Augusta National in April before claiming the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai crown.

The latter achievement matched Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Harry Vardon Trophy victories.

Reflecting on his season, McIlroy described defending the Green Jacket as its biggest highlight. He also called combining that achievement with the Race to Dubai title particularly satisfying.

The award adds another milestone to McIlroy’s relationship with Irish golf. Before this year, he had won Men’s Professional of the Year seven times and Men’s Amateur of the Year twice.

The IGWA also recognized several other golfers. Anna Foster received Women’s Professional of the Year, while Stuart Grehan won Men’s Amateur of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Kate Dillon claimed Women’s Amateur of the Year, and Ian St John became the inaugural Disability Golfer of the Year. Maureen Madill will receive the Distinguished Services to Golf Award.

McIlroy’s comments reflect family support. His father, Gerry, received a double lung transplant in September after 18 months of health problems. After winning the Race to Dubai, McIlroy grew emotional: “This one’s for him.”

Rory McIlroy Set for Australian Open Return in December

McIlroy is scheduled to return to competitive action at the Capital.com Australian Open from December 3 to 6, 2026.

The tournament will take place at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne and mark his first appearance after a brief off-season break.

He’ll stay in Victoria for Adam Scott’s Cathedral Invitational at Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club on December 10, one of his final competitive commitments of 2026.

McIlroy enters the Australian swing after another successful finish on the DP World Tour.

He secured the Race to Dubai title after finishing runner-up at the DP World Tour Championship and third at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship earlier in November.

After completing his Australian commitments, McIlroy is expected to enjoy a holiday break before beginning his 2027 campaign in the Middle East.

His next scheduled appearance will be at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place at Emirates Golf Club from January 21 to 24, 2027.

The Australian Open will therefore give McIlroy another chance to compete before closing out his memorable 2026 season.