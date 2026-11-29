The final day of the BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney brought plenty of tension as players battled for one of the DP World Tour’s notable titles. Weather interruptions, including a lightning delay, added another challenge to an already demanding final round. The tournament also carried historical significance, with the winner set to lift the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

The leaderboard remained close as several players made their moves on the closing holes. Nicolai Højgaard, Haydn Barron, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Tom McKibbin were among those chasing the lead.

With a place in the U.S. PGA Championship also available to the eventual champion, the final stretch carried additional importance. The pressure continued to build as the contenders approached the closing holes at The Lakes Golf Club.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen Celebrates Emotional Victory With Wife and Son

Nicolai von Dellingshausen claimed a two-shot victory at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, finishing at 16-under par to secure his second DP World Tour title.

However, the biggest moment came after his final putt dropped. He celebrated on the 18th green with his wife, Ilka, and their nine-month-old son, who witnessed the milestone.

The German golfer said sharing the victory with his family fulfilled a long-held dream.

“It has to sink in still, but both of them to be here, something that we dreamed of basically since he was born, and that they’re actually here. First event of the year, it’s incredible,” von Dellingshausen said.

The 33-year-old also reflected on how much the occasion meant to his wife. He explained that they had imagined her being present for one of his victories even before they had their son.

Winning on the DP World Tour was already difficult, which made having his family there even more special.

“We’ve dreamed about it for a long time, my wife and I, before we had the little one, that she was going to be at hopefully one of the wins – if I win one, because it’s not easy to win out here,” he said.

Von Dellingshausen added that his son might not remember the occasion because of his age. However, he intends to show him the memories from the championship in the future.

“My little boy will never remember it but I will show him,” he added.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen Secures Major Qualification After Sydney Triumph

Von Dellingshausen’s victory followed a consistent performance throughout the tournament. He opened with a 67 before producing a 64 in the second round.

His second-round albatross on the 14th gave him control and the lead. After a 69 on Saturday, he began the final round three shots ahead and held on under pressure.

Von Dellingshausen opened with nine pars, bogeyed the 10th, then birdied the 14th and 16th. A bogey on the 17th added late tension, but he finished with a tap-in par to secure victory.

Nicolai Højgaard shot a seven-under 65 to finish at 14-under, tying for second with Haydn Barron and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Tom McKibbin and Daniel Hillier also contended late.

The triumph made von Dellingshausen the first German player to win the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

It also secured him an automatic place in the 2027 U.S. PGA Championship, scheduled for May.

Interestingly, he admitted he didn’t know the winner was eligible for the major championship exemption.

When Ewan mentioned the qualification during the post-round interview, von Dellingshausen responded: “I didn’t know. Good thing I wasn’t thinking about it. No, great, yeah, of course.”

He described handling late-round pressure by staying patient and returning to his usual approach after frustrating shots on holes 12–14.

“I have tried to stay in the moment as much as I could,” he said. “Just tried to get back into hitting golf shots and still staying patient out there today.”

The victory marks another significant milestone in von Dellingshausen’s DP World Tour career and puts him in the field for a major championship in 2027.