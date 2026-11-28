Coastal Carolina University is making a significant investment in the future of professional golf. The South Carolina university, which produced two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, celebrated the opening of its new $10.8 million Professional Golf Management Academic Learning Lab earlier this month.

The facility combines modern golf technology with hands-on business education, providing aspiring golf professionals with access to resources that are becoming increasingly important throughout the industry.

The investment comes at an interesting time in professional golf, with several established PGA Tour winners preparing to compete at Q-School in December in hopes of securing playing privileges for the 2027 season.

While Coastal Carolina’s program primarily prepares students for careers in golf management and instruction rather than competitive tour golf, the new facility highlights the expanding opportunities available to those looking to make a living in the sport.

Inside Coastal Carolina’s New $10.8 Million Golf Facility

Located at the General James Hackler Golf Course in Conway, South Carolina, the new facility spans 15,975 square feet and replaces a clubhouse originally constructed in 1969.

According to Coastal Carolina’s official announcement, construction began in March 2024, with the university celebrating the facility’s opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in November 2026.

Among the most notable additions is a 25-foot-wide golf simulator that allows students to conduct lessons, practice their swings and gain experience fitting golf clubs. The facility also features a putting laboratory that uses projection technology to assist with reading greens.

“The new Academic Learning Lab will transform how our students learn by placing them in an environment that mirrors a modern golf operation,” program director Gil Feagain said.

Students will also have access to equipment repair workshops, where they can develop practical skills involving club customization and maintenance.

Unlike a traditional collegiate athletic training facility, the building doubles as the clubhouse for a public golf course. The ground floor houses a restaurant and pro shop, allowing students to gain experience interacting with customers and managing the day-to-day responsibilities of a golf operation.

According to the university’s original groundbreaking announcement, the project received funding from the Horry County Higher Education Commission, the Horry County Penny Sales Tax and the university itself.

Coastal Carolina Is Home to the Nation’s Largest PGA Golf Management Program

Although Coastal Carolina may not receive the same national attention as some of college golf’s traditional powerhouses, the university occupies a prominent position in golf education.

With approximately 280 students enrolled, Coastal Carolina operates the largest PGA Golf Management program in the United States, according to the SC Daily Gazette. It is also the only university in South Carolina with a PGA of America-accredited program and one of just 16 nationwide.

Admission into the program requires more than meeting the university’s academic standards. Prospective students must demonstrate their golfing ability by providing a verified handicap of 12 or better.

According to the university’s program requirements, students must complete 16 months of paid professional internships, satisfy the PGA of America’s educational requirements and pass its Playing Ability Test.

The four-and-a-half-year program also allows students to pursue business degrees in areas such as marketing, finance, accounting and hospitality management.

The university’s connections throughout the golf industry have opened doors for students at some of the most prestigious courses in the world, including Augusta National Golf Club and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Approximately 80% of the program’s graduates enter golf course employment as assistant professionals or instructors, while others pursue opportunities in equipment sales and the corporate side of the industry.

Johnson Established Coastal Carolina’s Presence in Professional Golf

For many PGA Tour fans, Coastal Carolina is best known as the university where Johnson developed his game before becoming one of the most accomplished golfers of his generation.

Johnson competed for the Chanticleers before turning professional in 2007. He subsequently established himself among the sport’s elite players, winning 24 PGA Tour titles and spending extended periods as the world’s top-ranked golfer.

His career highlights include winning the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club and capturing the 2020 Masters Tournament with a record-setting score of 20-under par.

However, Johnson’s journey represents just one of the career paths available to golfers coming out of Coastal Carolina.

Former PGA Tour Winners Face Difficult Road Back to Golf’s Top Level

The opening of Coastal Carolina’s facility coincides with a particularly consequential period for professional golfers attempting to establish or rebuild their competitive careers.

Several recognizable names are preparing to participate in the 2026 PGA Tour Q-School, including three-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Champ, two-time winner Sang-moon Bae and former Ryder Cup participant Jeff Overton.

Champ, once considered one of the most promising young players on the PGA Tour because of his exceptional driving distance, finished 207th in the 2026 FedEx Cup standings, according to reporting on the Q-School field.

Other experienced professionals attempting to improve their playing status include Sean O’Hair, Scott Piercy, Chez Reavie and Kyle Stanley, who have combined for 13 PGA Tour victories.

The second stage of qualifying will take place from December 1-4, followed by the final stage from December 10-13 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Only five players will earn PGA Tour cards through the final stage, with a playoff determining the final qualifying position if necessary. Other competitors can secure varying levels of Korn Ferry Tour status.