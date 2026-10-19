Tiger Woods Comeback Question Looms After Hero World Challenge Announcement

Tiger Woods remains one of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the upcoming Hero World Challenge after the tournament’s initial field was revealed.

The 15-time major champion is not among the 17 golfers currently listed for the December event at Albany in the Bahamas. However, three tournament exemptions remain unfilled, leaving open the possibility that Woods could join the field.

According to NUCLR Golf, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the initial group, alongside Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and several other prominent PGA Tour stars.

The announcement comes just days after Woods was spotted hitting golf shots again at a charity event in California, fueling renewed interest in his potential return to competitive golf.

Woods has not announced plans to participate in the Hero World Challenge or confirmed a date for his return to full-field professional competition.

Still, with three places remaining in the tournament, fans will undoubtedly be watching for any indication that its famous host might tee it up.

Tiger Woods Absent From Initial Hero World Challenge Field

The Hero World Challenge will once again feature some of the biggest names in professional golf when it returns to Albany in December.

The initial field contains many high-profile names. This includes world number one Scottie Scheffler as well as Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, and more.

The remaining three spots will be filled through exemptions announced at a later date.

Although Woods isn’t included in the initial field, the three remaining exemptions leave the door open for a potential comeback.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Woods used this event for a return.

Woods returned at the Hero World Challenge in 2016 after an extended absence caused by back problems. He also made competitive comebacks at the event in 2017 and 2023.

Recent Tiger Woods Practice Footage Raises Comeback Questions

Woods’ possible participation is especially interesting following his recent return to the driving range.

On October 13, the 50-year-old hosted a golf clinic at Monterey Peninsula Country Club during the Tiger Woods Invitational, an event supporting his TGR Foundation.

Videos from the event showed Woods hitting full shots, including his signature low-flying stinger.

The footage gave fans another encouraging glimpse of the legendary golfer after an extended absence from regular tournament play.

However, hitting shots during a charity clinic is considerably different from competing in a four-round professional tournament.

Woods has undergone numerous medical procedures in recent years, including a lumbar disc replacement in October 2025.

He has not competed in a traditional PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship, although he made a TGL appearance in March 2026.

Still, for Woods, the Hero World Challenge is an event with his name on it and one that he has used in the past to test potential comebacks.

His influence on the event, as well as the three remaining spots, at least leave the door open for Woods to return to competition.

It’s important to note that the three open exemption slots do not guarantee Woods’ participation.

For now, fans will have to wait for further announcements to learn whether Woods will return as a competitor or remain in his familiar role as tournament host.