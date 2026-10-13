Tiger Woods Makes Notable Return to Golf Range Amid Comeback Questions

Tiger Woods is back in the spotlight after making another appearance at a golf event in California, this time on the driving range.

The 15-time major champion was spotted at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on Tuesday, October 13, where he hosted a golf clinic for guests attending the Tiger Woods Invitational.

The charity event benefits Woods’ TGR Foundation, which supports young people through educational programs and opportunities.

Woods’ latest appearance follows his participation in the TGR JR Invitational at nearby Pebble Beach, where he spent time interacting with young golfers and introducing competitors on the first tee.

Seeing Woods back in a golfing environment is always welcome news for fans, particularly given how rarely the 50-year-old has appeared in public while away from competitive golf.

Although the latest appearance doesn’t establish a potential PGA Tour return, it’s another opportunity for fans to see the legendary golfer enjoying the sport.

Tiger Woods Hosts Golf Clinic at Monterey Peninsula Country Club

Woods’ latest appearance comes during the Tiger Woods Invitational presented by Insperity, a three-day charity event running from October 12 through October 14.

According to the event’s official schedule, Tuesday’s activities include a session on the driving range at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, followed by the second round of tournament play on the club’s Dunes Course.

The event allows invited participants to play some of California’s most prestigious golf courses while supporting Woods’ charitable efforts.

Woods showed off a little bit to fans, offering commentary on his shots. The video on X shows him hitting a patented “stinger” shot for the people attending the event.

Monday’s opening round took place at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, while Wednesday’s final round is scheduled for Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The tournament also includes receptions, entertainment, and opportunities for guests to interact with professional golfers.

It’s another example of how Woods continues to be involved in golf even while remaining away from PGA Tour competition.

Those lucky enough to attend the event got a close-up view of Tiger’s thought process and the current state of his golf swing. Luckily, we were able to get a glimpse of the legendary golfer’s range session.

Tiger Woods Continues Making Appearances Away From Competition

Woods’ participation in the Invitational follows another notable appearance at Pebble Beach earlier this week.

Woods was involved in the TGR JR Invitational, an event that brought 60 talented junior golfers to the famous California venue.

During the event, Woods was captured on video introducing young competitors before their rounds.

That appearance came after Woods was previously spotted hitting golf balls during a September charity event at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Those glimpses have naturally generated interest among golf fans eager to see Woods compete again.

The 15-time major champion hasn’t played in an official PGA Tour event since the 2024 Open Championship, having dealt with significant injuries and subsequent recovery periods.

However, appearing at charity events and participating in golf clinics are very different from the physical demands of tournament competition.

Woods has not announced a date for his next competitive appearance, and Tuesday’s activities shouldn’t be interpreted as confirmation of an imminent return.

Still, after spending so much time away from the competitive game, seeing Woods involved in golf activities again is an encouraging sight for his fans.

For now, the focus remains on his charitable work, and his latest appearance offers another reminder of the enormous influence he continues to have on the game.