U.S. Open Round 1 Leaderboard: Rory McIlroy in Contention as Surprise Name Takes Lead

The 2026 U.S. Open got underway Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, and the opening round delivered exactly the kind of challenge many expected from one of golf’s most demanding venues.

Rory McIlroy remained firmly in contention after Round 1, while several major champions and rising stars positioned themselves near the top of the leaderboard.

As of 5:02 p.m. ET, Ryder Cowan held the outright lead at 3-under par through eight holes. Among players who completed their rounds, Sam Stevens owned the clubhouse lead after posting a 2-under 68.

U.S. Open Round 1 Leaderboard: Top Players at 5:02 p.m. ET

1 Ryder Cowan -3

T2 Billy Horschel -2

T2 Bryson DeChambeau -2

T2 Xander Schauffele -2

T2 Aaron Rai -2

T2 Wyndham Clark -2

T2 Sam Stevens -2

T8 Brian Harman -1

T8 Rory McIlroy -1

T8 Ryan Fox -1

T8 Jon Rahm -1

T8 T.K. Kim -1

T8 Max Greyserman -1

T8 Robert MacIntyre -1

T8 Ludvig Aberg -1

T8 Benjamin James -1

T8 Preston Stout -1

Rory McIlroy Stays Within Striking Distance at Shinnecock Hills

Masters champion McIlroy opened his U.S. Open with a steady 1-under 69, leaving him within striking distance of the leaders heading into Friday.

McIlroy entered the week among the betting favorites after capturing the Masters earlier this season. The Northern Irishman is seeking his first U.S. Open title since 2011 and handled the difficult conditions better than most of the field.

His opening-round 69 placed him in a tie for eighth as the afternoon wave continued to navigate the challenging course setup.

Jon Rahm, Brian Harman, Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox were among the other notable names at 1-under.

Aaron Rai, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele Among Early Contenders

PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai continued his strong major championship season with another impressive start.

Rai reached 2-under par through five holes and joined a crowded group tied for second place.

Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was also 2-under through five holes, while Xander Schauffele and Billy Horschel matched that score.

Wyndham Clark, who won the U.S. Open in 2023, was also among the players at 2-under.

Meanwhile, Stevens posted one of the best completed rounds of the day with a 2-under 68 to grab the clubhouse lead.

Scottie Scheffler Faces Early Challenge in Career Grand Slam Bid

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler entered the tournament as the betting favorite at +550 according to FanDuel Sportsbook and is attempting to complete the Career Grand Slam this week.

However, Scheffler struggled to gain momentum during the opening round as Shinnecock’s firm conditions and gusting winds tested players throughout the day.

Defending champion J.J. Spaun and former U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka also faced a difficult start as scoring conditions became increasingly challenging.

Only a small group of players managed to get under par, while many of golf’s biggest names focused on limiting mistakes and staying close to the lead.