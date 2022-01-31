Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Tweets Reaction to Josh McDaniels Hiring, Deletes

The Las Vegas Raiders have their next head coach and general manager. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team has finalized contracts with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. The momentum was building towards those two coming over to Las Vegas and it’s now officially happening.

McDaniels has had a ton of success as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots and had a chance to be a head coach in the past with the Denver Broncos. While his stint in Denver didn’t work out, that was a decade ago and the Raiders believe that he’s learned from past mistakes.

However, owner Mark Davis has taken a major risk here. The Raiders players loved interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and believe that he earned the permanent job after leading the team to the playoffs. Running back Josh Jacobs had a bit of a concerning reaction after the news broke. He simply tweeted out a grimacing face and then quickly deleted it.

Jacobs had previously praised Bisaccia’s understanding and relaxed coaching style. McDaniels is an intense guy and is more similar to former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden than Bisaccia. Obviously, Jacobs is going to have to accept whoever his head coach is but it’s safe to say that the Raiders players have some concerns.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

McDaniels Will Be Great for Jacobs

Jacobs appears to have his concerns about McDaniels but this hiring could be good news for him. Gruden was having a difficult time solving the Raiders’ rushing offense but the Patriots are consistently one of the best rushing teams in the NFL. Under McDaniels, New England has had a top-10 rushing offense in three of the last four years. He’s arguably never had a running back as talented as Jacobs to work with. He could have a career year.

This hiring could also be great news for Kenyan Drake. The Patriots are infamous for using their running back in the passing game. Drake is a great receiver out of the backfield and McDaniels should have big plans for him. Jalen Richard is a free agent but he should be a priority for the Raiders to keep. He’s absolutely perfect for what McDaniels likes to do. He’s a great receiver and blocker out of the backfield. He’ll be really popular with the coach if they can re-sign him.

Major Changes in Las Vegas

Hiring both McDaniels and Ziegler means major changes are coming to Las Vegas. Former general manager Mike Mayock had no experience when the Raiders hired him. Ziegler has been working for teams for over a decade so experience won’t be an issue with him.

Due to the previous failures of McDaniels and other former Patriots assistants turned head coaches, players and fans have every right to be concerned. However, the hope has to be that McDaniels isn’t trying to be Bill Belichick Jr. anymore. He tried that in Denver and it was a massive failure. He’s going to have to be more flexible.

READ NEXT: Raiders Rumors: Davante Adams’ Asking Price in Free Agency Revealed

