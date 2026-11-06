Raiders Release Former First-Round Pick to Make Room for TE

The Las Vegas Raiders had some odd roster movement this week. They released Cody White to make room for tight end Carter Runyon, only to release Runyon a day later and re-sign White.

The Raiders liked Runyon, so they were holding their breath to see if he’d clear waivers. He did, and the team was able to bring him back. Las Vegas announced that they’ve signed Runyon to the practice squad.

To make room for Runyon, the Raiders had to release wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. The former first-round pick has been a mainstay on the team’s practice squad for a while now. Despite being on and off the Raiders’ roster and practice squad since 2023, he hasn’t actually played a game for the team.

He’s gone for now, but Las Vegas has his number if they want to bring him back. His chances of playing again are low, but he’s a veteran who provides solid leadership. He’s 33 now, so it’ll be interesting to see if he wants to keep chasing practice squad spots or if he’ll consider retirement.

Runyon is in his second season since signing as an undrafted free agent last year. He started the season on Injured Reserve, but is finally healthy. It remains to be seen if the Raiders plan to play him at all.

Beat Writer Explains Runyon Roster Moves

There was a bit of confusion with how the Raiders handled the Runyon situation. White has been the team’s third-best wide receiver this season, so many were surprised when he was cut.

However, The Athletic’s Sam Warren has an explanation for why the Raiders had to do some roster trickery.

“Raiders needed to activate Runyon from IR this week so he wasn’t out for the season. Had to take someone off the 53 to do that, so released White,” Warren wrote on X. “But, the Raiders wanted to keep White around, and they couldn’t sign him to the practice squad as all his standard elevations were used earlier this year. So they re-signed White and waived Runyon with hopes he would clear.

“Runyon cleared waivers and they re-signed him to the practice squad. The Raiders can now elevate him three times before needing to sign him to the 53-man roster, while keeping White active.”

Raiders Return to the Bay

The Raiders are always going to have strong ties to the Bay Area. They started in Oakland and spent most of their history there.

The Raiders are returning to the Bay Area for the first time since moving to Las Vegas as they face the San Francisco 49ers. The team is hoping to see a lot of their old fans there.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of only three former Oakland Raiders who are still on the roster. He showed love to the city ahead of the team’s return to the Bay.

“Oakland, there’s no city like it. You can’t describe it unless you’ve been there,” Crosby said. “I love those fans so much, and definitely miss them and being in that crazy environment. They still travel to this day and still have a ton left in the city for sure.”