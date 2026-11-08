Raiders Urged to Make Kirk Cousins Trade Decision Before Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders may have an interesting decision to make before the NFL trade deadline, particularly regarding veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Although the Raiders are still competing for a playoff spot at 4-4, a recent trade proposal from NFL Blue Book’s Charles Robinson suggests Las Vegas could capitalize on Cousins’ strong season by sending him back to the Minnesota Vikings.

With Minnesota struggling to find consistent quarterback play and Carson Wentz currently under center, Robinson believes the Vikings could make a late push for Cousins.

Raiders News: Las Vegas Could Get Valuable Draft Capital for Kirk Cousins in the Trade Market

Robinson recently floated the possibility of the Vikings calling the Raiders about Kirk Cousins before the trade deadline, particularly if Wentz struggles against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Minnesota has aspirations to compete now, and bringing back a familiar face in Cousins could give the franchise a better chance to get its season back on track.

Cousins has been playing well in Las Vegas, making him an appealing option for a Vikings team that needs stability at quarterback.

However, the Raiders should be looking at this potential deal from a different perspective. At 4-4, Las Vegas is still within reach of the playoff picture, but the organization also has to consider the long-term plans at quarterback. With Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings, acquiring additional draft capital could be more valuable than keeping Cousins for the remainder of the season.

That’s where Robinson believes a third-round pick would be the right price to send Cousins to Minnesota.

“The price? I think a third-round pick would be too tempting to pass up for Las Vegas,” Robinson wrote. “Yes, it’s rich. But the Raiders have been placing a lot of value on Cousins’ bridge role as No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza patiently grows as an understudy.”

John Spytek’s Kirk Cousins Comments Make A Trade Possible

There is also reason to believe the Raiders could be more open to moving Cousins than their current record might suggest. General manager John Spytek has previously explained that the veteran quarterback’s performance, the team’s results, and Mendoza’s development would all factor into the decision regarding when the rookie eventually takes over.

“It’s all of it,” Spytek said back in July. “How Fernando practices, how Kirk practices, wins and losses. If Kirk’s in there and we’re 7-3 after 10 games, that’s different than if we’re 3-7. That’s probably ultimately what kept [Patrick] Mahomes on the bench [as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs]. They were in the playoffs. They were in the race through the whole thing. Right now we’re committed to our process. But I walk in here every day thinking ‘What’s going to happen today?'”

If Minnesota is willing to offer a Day 2 pick, the Raiders should seriously consider making the move. There would certainly be some risk involved, but there’s a reason why the Raiders drafted Mendoza No. 1 overall.

Spytek should be willing to listen to offers for Cousins and deal him if the price is right.