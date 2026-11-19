The Arizona Wildcats have shortened their rotation in their last two games, and that’s been bad news for Bryce James.

LeBron’s son isn’t getting to take part in the action for Arizona despite starting the first three games of the season. He has been benched for the last two.

The latest was an impressive triumph by the Wildcats over UConn on Wednesday night.

Arizona won 85-79 to improve to 4-1 while handing UConn its first loss in dropping to 4-1.

Ivan Kharchenkov scored 20 points to lead the way as all five Arizona starters were in double figures.

Three players got time on the bench, a total of just 17 bench minutes as Tommy Lloyd rolled heavily with his starters.

As for LeBron’s son Bryce? All he could do was watch.

Arizona Sends Clear Message on Bryce James

James didn’t play a second in Arizona’s last game or in this one.

After that first absence, Lloyd made it clear that Bryce wasn’t hurt and that he simply couldn’t find a way to get him in the game.

The same appears to have happened on Wednesday, and that’s fair — UConn entered the night ranked as the No. 3 team in the country. Arizona had to stick with its top dogs for as many minutes as possible.

The curious part, of course, is that Bryce was starting to begin the season. Even then, though, he was playing limited minutes after beginning the game on the court.

Now, it appears Arizona’s messaging is clear — the Wildcats have their regular rotation that they’re going to roll with going forward, and Bryce James isn’t a part of it.

Is Bryce James Hurt?

Nothing has suggested that Bryce is hurt. He’s simply lost his spot in the lineup.

He didn’t impact the game much in those first three contests as a starter. His best skills at this point show up defensively, but his offensive impact is quite limited.

Arizona redshirted Bryce a year ago to allow him to develop more before being thrown into high-level college basketball, and it probably did help him, but he was coming from a lower place on the skillset ladder than his brother Bronny had been at USC.

It’s hard to see how Bryce can break through in a major way for this Arizona team, although injuries can always change lineups in a hurry. He certainly could see more playing time this season.

It just doesn’t seem that, as presently constructed, the Wildcats have a ton of room to figure out how to use Bryce James.