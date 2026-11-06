Bryce James Makes Personal History as LeBron’s Son Has Best Game for Arizona

Bryce James needed a night like this one.

It wasn’t flashy or incredible, but it was a solid performance on Thursday for LeBron’s son, who in his second season on campus with the Arizona Wildcats.

Bryce didn’t play a single second last year. He redshirted, which maintains a year of eligibility but means that each time Arizona took the floor, he could only watch.

This year, Bryce has moved not just into the rotation but into the starting lineup. In Arizona’s opener against UCLA, that only resulted in single-digit minutes, though. He started both halves but was removed pretty quickly, and he then had just one other short stint.

On Thursday against Cal Poly, Bryce got more action, and he did a bunch of the right things for Arizona while making a little personal history for himself.

Bryce James Personal Milestone

Bryce hadn’t yet scored a basket in a college basketball regular season game, until Thursday.

A few minutes into the game, he found himself open in the left corner. A pass swung his way, and Bryce let it fly.

He drained the 3-pointer to open his college scoring.

You can watch it here (or at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

BRYCE JAMES FIRST COLLEGE BUCKET https://t.co/a58QPfAoip — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 6, 2026

Bryce James Stats

Bryce James finished with five points in the 104-84 Arizona win. He was 2-for-5 from the floor, including 1-for-2 from 3-point range.

He was on the court for 17 minutes, a career-high.

Bryce added two assists, two steals, one rebound and one turnover.

Bryce James Playing Time

Bryce still played the fewest minutes of any Arizona starter, but he got approximately 10 more minutes than he did in the Wildcats’ first game, so that’s progress for him.

It doesn’t appear that Arizona plans to trust Bryce at all times this early in his redshirt freshman season, so it’s up to him to take his opportunities as they come to him.

For example, when Bryce gets an open 3 in the corner, he has to take and make it, like he did early in Thursday’s game.

His steals and assists were also good signs. They show Bryce can be part of the connective tissue of the team on the floor.

Bryce brings a lot of hype from his last name, but he has to prove his game is up to the caliber of team aiming to be one of the best in the country. There’s a long way to go, but Thursday night was a step in the right direction for LeBron’s younger son.