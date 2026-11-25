No. 16 Duke will take on No. 10 UConn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, but it won’t be on a traditional network.

Usually, Duke plays big-time games on ESPN when it isn’t NCAA tournament time. However, it will be on the streaming platform Amazon Prime.

Duke Signed a Deal With Amazon

Prime has taken over by picking up big-time sporting events over the past few years, including the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” games, and now it can add Duke basketball to its list.

Duke signed a deal with Amazon to broadcast three of its games this season. In addition to the game against UConn, the Blue Devils will also be featured on Amazon when they face Texas Tech on Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden and take on Gonzaga on Feb. 20 at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s exciting to bring this relationship with Duke University to life, and we’re looking forward to presenting this premium college basketball showcase to fans around the world next season and beyond,” said Charlie Neiman, Head of Sports Partnerships, Prime Video wrote in a press release via the Duke website in April. “Duke basketball games transcend the schedule, and the creation of this all-new offering gives fans more of what we all want, marquee matchups featuring the most successful programs in the nation.”

Amazon Will Have a Big Thanksgiving Week

Duke-UConn is going to launch a big week for Amazon. Usually, the network has the Thursday night NFL game, but that’s not the case this week because it’s Thanksgiving.

The “Thursday Night Football” game will be on NBC: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills. But Amazon will still have a game. Amazon will have its own game on Friday at 3:00 p.m. between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is the fourth season the NFL has had a Friday game after Thanksgiving, with the first coming in 2023 between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Amazon won’t just have an NFL game on Friday but also a golf match to kick off the day.

“The Farmers Insurance Skins Game” will tee off at 9 a.m., and here is the format according to pgatour.com.

Each hole is worth one skin (or one point).

If a player wins a hole outright (lowest score with no ties), they claim the skin.

If two or more players tie for the lowest score on a hole, the skin carries over to each subsequent hole until a player wins outright, meaning a player could collect two or more skins.

The player who collects the most skins wins.

Four players will be in the event.

Brooks Koepka

Wyndham Clark

Justin Thomas

Jackson Koivun

There are nine major championships among these four players. Brooks Koepka has five majors, including two U.S. Open titles (2017 and 2018) and three PGA Championships (2018, 2019 and 2023). Wyndham Clark has won two U.S. Open titles (2023 and 2026), while Justin Thomas has won two PGA Championships (2017 and 2022).

Koivun is just 21, so he has plenty of time to make his mark.