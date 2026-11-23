The Duke Blue Devils were never going to have Cameron Boozer back this season. He was always going to be a one-and-done to the NBA, and the Memphis Grizzlies look quite happy with having landed him as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Cayden Boozer, though, came back. Maybe before his freshman season he projected as an NBA pick after a year, too, but once he played, it was clear both that Cayden could be a solid college contributor but also that he wouldn’t be heading to the NBA yet.

Something weird has happened in year two, though — Cayden isn’t making enough of a difference for Duke.

Talented point guards often return for their second year of college basketball and totally run the show.

The opposite seems to have happened for Cayden. If anything, he’s taken a step back since last year.

Duke already has two losses, and on Saturday they barely pulled out a 78-74 win over Washington State. The Blue Devils don’t look as potent as they sometimes do at this point in the year.

It’s not all Cayden’s fault — but he hasn’t helped much, either.

Cayden Boozer Struggles

Boozer’s stats really do tell a lot of the story in this case.

He’s averaging just 18.7 minutes per night, sixth-most for Duke.

Boozer is averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The assists number is positive, especially compared to just 1.5 turnovers per game.

His shooting has been rough — 43.3% from the floor, including just 28.6% from 3-point range.

For a guard to truly dominate games, the outside shot needs to be enough of a threat to set up driving and passing lanes. That hasn’t been the case so far for Cayden.

Other Guards

The tough part for Cayden is that Duke has a roster loaded with talented guards who deserve time.

John Blackwell and Caleb Foster are both playing more than Cayden — as is the impressive wing Dame Sarr. Talented freshmen Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard are both getting time, too, although less than Cayden.

It’s a tough rotation for Jon Scheyer to navigate, and he’s doing the best he can.

So far, Duke may not have found its optimal arrangement yet, but it remains to be seen which side of the coin Cayden will fall on once the Blue Devils hit their stride.

It’s not a given that Cayden Boozer ends up being a huge part of this Duke team.