Kager Knueppel has two things going for him that make you realize he might be pretty darn good without even seeing him play basketball.

First, he’s committed to Duke. Guys who are lined up to play for the Blue Devils are usually legitimate talents.

And then there’s his family — specifically his older brother, Kon, who was a star one-and-done at Duke and then finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

So even if you haven’t seen Kager play, you’d expect good things.

But when you watch him play? Goodness gracious, Kager Knueppel could be a major problem.

Kager Knueppel Highlights

Knueppel recently played a showcase-level game with his Wisconsin Lutheran squad against Indiana power Pike High School.

Wisconsin Lutheran won 55-52 behind 18 points, five rebounds and two blocks from Knueppel.

He looked a little bit like Cooper Flagg out there. Kager is taller than his older brother, and so he was driving for dunks and skying for blocks — before showing off a Knueppel-level shooting touch.

You can watch it here (or at this link if it doesn’t display):

That’s some absurd talent. Duke got another good one, and Kager looks like the sky is his limit.

Reactions to Kager Knueppel

The basketball world was incredibly impressed with Knueppel.

ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi on X: “Another Knueppel is headed to Duke. At 6’10”, Kager is showing more athleticism in his play, but shooting remains his calling card. His jumper is fluid and repeatable, with little wasted motion, excellent touch, and developing footwork.”

Carron J. Phillips on X: “His physique and his game have made a HUGE jump from the summer.”

Another take: “18 pts against the 23rd ranked team in the nation is cooking.”

Blue Devil Voices: “I have a feeling Kager Knueppel is going to be one of those guys Scheyer keeps finding minutes for. Doesn’t matter who’s around him or what lineup he’s playing in, he knows how to fit in and make an impact. That shooting skill of his gives him another way to hurt you. Just a fantastic bball player that’s coming to play for Duke next season!!”

The takeaway about Kager getting a lot better seems to be accurate. He wasn’t moving quite like this in the past.

But Pike is really good, and Kager was clearly the best player on the floor. His name should only continue to rise as he readies for his time at Duke and his potential future beyond the Blue Devils, too.