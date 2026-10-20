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Michigan State Basketball Opens at No.6 in Preseason AP Poll

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Michigan State v UConn
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WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: Head coach Tom Izzo and Jeremy Fears Jr. #1 of the Michigan State Spartans look on during the second half against the UConn Huskies in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Michigan State basketball is back, and the Spartans come in at No.6 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll. After a Sweet 16 loss to Dan Hurley’s University of Connecticut, MSU has aspirations of a big season in 2026/27.

MSU ranks just outside the top 5, which features Florida at No.1, as well as Duke, Uconn, Illinois, and Arizona.

Tom Izzo enters his 32nd season as the Michigan State basketball head coach, and he returns with the majority of his roster from last year, including four of the squad’s starting five.

Redshirt junior Jeremy Fears Jr., senior Coen Carr, junior Kur Teng, sophomores Jordan Scott and Cam Ward all return as big contributors from last season along with a number of new faces that will wear the Michigan State green and white.

Fears was named a Preseason All-American by CBS Sports and was one of just two unanimous first team selections. One of the many preseason accolades for Fears, which also includes the Preseason National Player of the Year by Blue Ribbon College Basketball and the Big Ten Conferences Preseason Player of the Year.

 

Fears led not just the Big Ten, but the entire nation in assists per game last season with a near double-double average of 9.4 along with his 15.2 points per game. There was heavy talk about him entering the draft this offseason, but after working out at the combine and getting feedback from NBA coaches, he returns this season with MSU looking to continue his rise as one of the best players in the country.

Michigan State v UConn
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 27: Jeremy Fears Jr. #1 of the Michigan State Spartans shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Another key for Izzo this season will be getting a bigger presence in the paint from his players after ranking 5th in the nation in percentage of shots allowed at the rim. The team’s primary rim protector, Carr, will have help this season with MSU bringing in two 7-foot-2-inch big men in senior transfer Anton Bonke and first-year student Ethan Taylor.

Louisville v Michigan State
GettyBUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 21: Coen Carr #55 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 21, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Spartans have a balance of returning players and new faces that will make them one of the best teams in the country throughout the season.

Coach Izzo’s squad returns to the Breslin Center in an exhibition game against Conn on October 20th.

croixcgreen2004 Croix Green is a contributor for Heavy Sports, and he will be a writer with a focus on College Basketball specifically. Croix graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Journalism, and has been writing for over two years. He previously served as the Michigan State men’s soccer beat reporter for The State News, and also wrote multiple articles for the women’s team. Most recently, Croix has worked in the communications and media department for the USL2 and USLW team AFC Ann Arbor. More about croixcgreen2004

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Michigan State Basketball Opens at No.6 in Preseason AP Poll

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