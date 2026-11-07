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Michigan State Football Injuries Pile Up Ahead of Rivalry Game Against Michigan

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Michigan v Michigan State
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EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Matt Allen #64 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy after a 37-33 win over the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State football is getting ready for its biggest game of the season, the battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy against their in-state rivals, University of Michigan.

The Spartans are 2-6 on the season and 0-5 in the Big Ten, but the record means little when it comes to this game.

MSU is in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are no longer bowl eligible this season. Though there’s an understanding from most that Pat Fitzgerald’s first season would be a rebuilding year, fans still want a reason to stay invested and a positive to take away from what’s been a disaster of a season so far.

An old-fashioned rivalry that runs between two teams that hate each other, big brother and little brother, green and blue.

Michigan v Michigan State
GettyEAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 25: Zeke Berry #10 of the Michigan Wolverines tackles Nick Marsh #6 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium on October 25, 2025 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

A game where every player and every detail matters, but MSU are down 13 players with another five questionable to play.

Standout linebacker Jordan Hall will miss his fifth game of the season. Starting defensive tackle Ben Roberts left the game against UCLA in a wheelchair and will be out, along with several players in the secondary, and both starting running backs.

Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic is listed as questionable after missing the last game against the Bruins and with backup QB Cam Fancher also out for the game, MSU’s hopes to beat their rivals rest heavily on Milivojevic.

Maryland v Michigan State
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 29: Alessio Milivojevic #11 of the Michigan State Spartans throws a pass during the second quarter of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field on November 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

For the Spartans and their fans, this game defines their season’s success. For the Wolverines, it’s about maintaining the Paul Bunyan trophy for a fifth straight season and turning their focus to a brutal stretch to close the season against three consecutive ranked teams.

Michigan has dominated the rivalry in recent years but Fitzgerald and MSU are looking to change that this weekend.

The Wolverines go into the rivalry with a quarterback making his third career start. Tommy Carr has looked good so far, but making just his fifth career appearance in a huge rivalry game, there’s no way of knowing what kind of performance he’s going to put on display against the Spartans.

Michigan State v Michigan
GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 26: Nate Carter #5 of the Michigan State Spartans plays against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It’s never easy to go into The Big House and get a win, but they have had struggles under their new head coach this season, and with a quarterback making his third career start, the fuel of playing for the Paul Bunyan trophy, and beating your in-state rivals, anything is possible.

The 119th edition of the MSU and UM rivalry game is this Sunday, Nov.7, where Michigan will look to retain the Paul Bunyan trophy, and Michigan State will look to take it back for the first time since 2021

Croix Green Croix Green is a contributor for Heavy Sports, and he will be a writer with a focus on College Basketball specifically. Croix graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Journalism, and has been writing for over two years. He previously served as the Michigan State men’s soccer beat reporter for The State News, and also wrote multiple articles for the women’s team. Most recently, Croix has worked in the communications and media department for the USL2 and USLW team AFC Ann Arbor. More about Croix Green

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Michigan State Football Injuries Pile Up Ahead of Rivalry Game Against Michigan

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