Michigan State’s Tom Izzo is one of the great coaches in his era, and he’s stuck it out longer than most of his contemporaries, and so when he speaks, the college basketball world listens.

On Wednesday, he spoke to reporters about a new rule that he believes benefits only gamblers — and he made very clear his thoughts on sports betting.

Izzo surely isn’t alone in what he said, but because he’s Izzo, it carries more weight, so here’s what you need to know.

Tom Izzo on Injury Reports, Sports Betting

The root of Izzo’s frustration is a Big Ten rule that now requires teams to share injury availability information two hours before their game begins.

It’s not an NCAA rule yet, so it doesn’t apply to every game, but it will apply to conference games for Izzo’s Spartans.

This is what Izzo had to say to reporters:

“I’ve never heard of such a dumb rule in all my life. It benefits nobody. Not the parents, players, coaches, fans… Unless you’re a gambler, then it benefits them. And I really don’t give a damn about the gamblers!”

He definitely didn’t hold back with that take, and it’s true that it seems like the people most likely to benefit from knowing such information a couple hours before a game are the folks who are considering placing a wager.

There’s also at least some benefits to fans knowing if one of their favorite players is going to be out. Even if it doesn’t change their attendance at a game, it prevents such news from being a surprise right at tip-off.

Why Rule Probably Exists

Now let’s consider the flip side just for a second — this rule is in place for a reason, after all.

Yes, knowing the information about injuries is useful on a gambling perspective for the general public.

The reason the Big Ten would rather have injuries known than not known, though, is that it prevents opportunities for inside information to be shared when not everyone knows. It’d be way more advantageous to someone looking to place a large wager to know a player was out when no one else knew that.

By making such info public, the Big Ten likely hopes to avoid any negative situations involving sports betting.

It’s still fair for Izzo to not like it, but the rule also isn’t random.