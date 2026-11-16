Michigan State basketball came in as the No.2 ranked team in the country in the AP Top-25 men’s basketball poll.

The Spartans are off to a perfect 4-0 start, which included a 79-73 win over Duke, who were ranked No.2 when they played in the Champions Classic.

MSU received three first-place votes from 59 media members as they climbed three rankings from last week. Florida remains the No.1 ranked team, receiving 56 first-place votes.

The bar was high for Spartan basketball going into head coach Tom Izzo’s 32nd season in charge, with one of the best players in the country, Jeremy Fears Jr. leading the team for his third full season at MSU.

They started the season with two blowout wins against Quinnipiac and Toledo, before the big win against Duke where they led the majority of the game, and most recently another blowout win over Northern Iowa where they had a program record-breaking shooting night from deep.

Even with some areas for improvements, this team looks to be one of the most complete rosters in the country.

“I really believe that we played our best basketball of the year, but we’re three games into the year, so big deal,” Izzo said.

It’s the highest ranking the Spartans have achieved since the 2019-20 preseason AP Poll, where they were top ranked in the country.

The Spartans will look to continue to cement themselves as one of the top ranked teams in the country and a national championship contender as they continue a highly competitive schedule to start their season.

Izzo is not taking it easy on his squad with their schedule early in the season with four match-ups against ranked teams outside their conference.

MSU faces off against No.14 Tennessee on Nov.17, before returning home for a favorable match-up against Detroit Mercy, and another ranked match up against John Calipari’s No.20 Arkansas. All before they start Big Ten action against Minnesota.