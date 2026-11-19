No.2 Michigan State basketball were handed their first loss of the season against No.14 Tennessee.

All the top four ranked teams in the country were taken down this week in No.1 Florida, No.2 MSU, No.3 UConn, and No.4 Duke. If there is any positive to take away for MSU fans, it’s that they were not the only high-ranked squad to lose.

A Historic Offensive Performance

The Spartans went from one of the best offensive displays against Northern Iowa with a program record three point shooting night, to an offensive nightmare against the Vols.

A huge gap in competition from Northern Iowa to Tennessee, but seeing the shots fall the way they were against the Panthers can be a big boost to a teams offense. That was not the case for MSU.

The Spartans made jusThe Spartans went from one of their best offensive displays against Northern Iowa with a program record three-point shooting night, to an offensive nightmare against the Vols.

A huge gap in competition from Northern Iowa to Tennessee, but seeing the shots fall the way they were against the Panthers can be a big boost to a team’s offense. That was not the case for MSU.

The Spartans made just 9 field goals in the entire game against the Vols in a 15-point blowout loss.

Six of those field goals came in the first half, where it was just a two-point game at the break, but Tennessee pulled away in the second half largely due to MSU hitting only three field goals in the period. The Spartans didn’t make a field goal in the final five minutes of the game.

It was the worst offensive game under head coach Tom Izzo at MSU.

According to the Associated Press, this was the first time since 1949 a team ranked in the AP Poll failed to make at least 10 field goals in a game.

Players Find No Success Against Tennessee

A lot of times when things go wrong on offense, MSU can rely on star guard Jeremy Fears Jr. to light a spark, but he couldn’t get anything going either.

Fears finished with a team-high 16 points, all of which came from the free throw line. Fears was one of five Spartans to not register a field goal.

Sophomore forward Cam Ward was the lone bright spot on offense against the Vols. He finished with 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting, a team high in field goals made.

The Biggest Concern

For MSU it was a disaster against Tennessee on offense. Overall, it’s one loss to a very good Vols team in an environment that’s really tough to win in.

There were plenty of causes for concern for the Spartans, most of which can be looked past as a bad game.

But one thing that can’t be looked past is the fact that this offense didn’t just struggle, it disappeared.

A historically bad offensive performance like that doesn’t just happen by accident. The rest of the season will be watched closely for any signs of the same offensive struggles and if it costs them.

There are still a lot of hope and things to look forward to for Michigan State basketball this season, and it’s hard to imagine it getting any worse than their performance against Tennessee.

MSU will look to bounce back against Detroit Mercy on Saturday, Nov.21, before returning to ranked action against No.20 Arkansas.