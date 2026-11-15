Michigan State Sets Program Record with 18 Threes Against Northern Iowa

Michigan State basketball kept their perfect record intact with a 106-72 win over Northern Iowa, and they did so shooting lights out.

The Spartans are coming off a huge early season win against Duke in the Champions classic where they led from the opening tip-off for the entire game.

It was the first time MSU beat the Blue Devils since 2020 after losing three straight match ups.

The Spartans returned home to the Breslin Center and after a physical game against Duke, they followed it up with not just their best offensive performance of the season, but one of the best in program history.

MSU connected on a record-setting 18 3-pointers, surpassing the previous record of 17, which they had done twice. They also tied a program-high 37 3-pointers attempted.

Jeremy Fears Jr. led the way with a season-high 24 points and 9 assists. He also tied a career-high four 3-pointers made in the game.

Freshman guard Jasiah Jervis had a breakout game with a career-high 20 points. Jervis and Fears combined for half of the team’s 3-pointers and Jervis, on his own, hit almost a third of the team’s total.

The most impressive part, Jervis made it with only two free throws, which was the lowest on the team. Jervis shot an incredible 77.8% from the field and 88.3% from behind the arc.

Jervis seems to only get better each game he’s played in this season. Jervis came in as one of the most exciting young prospects in the country, and he’s delivered this season looking like a huge weapon as he continues to quickly develop into a key starter for the Spartans.

Coen Carr and Jordan Scott also finished in double digits with 11 points each. Scott added three triples to the team’s record-breaking total and Carr was aggressive inside, earning trips to the free throw line.

A big concern of the game was starting center Anton Bonke, as Tom Izzo struggles to find an answer at that position.

With Carson Cooper leaving, MSU didn’t have a definitive starter at the fifth five spot. Bonke has been Izzo’s top choice, but the transfer hasn’t impressed early in the season.

Ethan Taylor is the most exciting prospect and had a solid game against Northern Iowa, but the freshman lacks experience at the NCAA level.

Jessie McCulloch might be the answer going forward if Izzo looks to make a change. He’s set himself apart and looked like the clear best player at center.

MSU looks ahead now to a high-ranked match up against No.11 Tennessee on Tuesday, Nov.17.