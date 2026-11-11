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UNC’s Sayon Keita Makes Never-Before-Done Tar Heels History

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GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 9: Sayon Keita #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels goes up for a dunk against the USC Trojans in the second half during a game at First Horizon Coliseum on October 9, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Sayon Keita is still in the very early stages of his college basketball career.

But make no mistake about it: Keita is already one of the most intriguing, unique players to ever put on a UNC Tar Heels uniform.

In North Carolina’s Tuesday night win over Wyoming, Keita put up a combination of statistics that had literally never been done before in one game for anyone in Tar Heels history.

There’ve been some darn good big men at North Carolina, some incredible wing players, stars at every spot.

Keita already has found one way to stand alone, and it may not end up being the last.

Sayon Keita Makes History

GettyGREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 9: Sayon Keita #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts in the second half during a game against the USC Trojans at First Horizon Coliseum on October 9, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Sayon Keita’s history for UNC involved the amount of steals and blocks he had against Wyoming.

Keita blocked six shots and swiped three steals. No North Carolina player had ever done that before, according to a post on the program’s official X account.

Keita posted 13 points and eight rebounds for good measure. He made 6-of-9 shots from the floor and converted his lone free throw attempt after an and-one.

Sayon Keita Background

GettyHapoel IBI Tel Aviv’s Serbian guard #22 Vasilije Micic (L) drives the ball against Barcelona’s Malian center #41 Sayon Keita during the Euroleague basketball match between FC Barcelona and Hapoel IBI Tel-Aviv at Palau Blaugrana arena in Barcelona on March 13, 2026. (Photo by Lluis GENE / AFP via Getty Images)

Part of the reason Keita came to Chapel Hill with so much intrigue is his background on the basketball court.

He wasn’t a U.S. high school basketball player. He instead ascended the ranks at Barcelona in Spain, one of the premier basketball powerhouses outside of the United States.

The native of Mali mostly played for Barcelona’s youth teams, but he did appear in senior-level games before coming to UNC.

Keita stands 7-foot-1 and is impossible to miss even when he isn’t making an impact on the floor. When he’s playing like he did Tuesday night, it’s clear that his potential for the Tar Heels has pretty much no limit.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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UNC’s Sayon Keita Makes Never-Before-Done Tar Heels History

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