UNC’s Sayon Keita Makes Never-Before-Done Tar Heels History

Sayon Keita is still in the very early stages of his college basketball career.

But make no mistake about it: Keita is already one of the most intriguing, unique players to ever put on a UNC Tar Heels uniform.

In North Carolina’s Tuesday night win over Wyoming, Keita put up a combination of statistics that had literally never been done before in one game for anyone in Tar Heels history.

There’ve been some darn good big men at North Carolina, some incredible wing players, stars at every spot.

Keita already has found one way to stand alone, and it may not end up being the last.

Sayon Keita Makes History

Sayon Keita’s history for UNC involved the amount of steals and blocks he had against Wyoming.

Keita blocked six shots and swiped three steals. No North Carolina player had ever done that before, according to a post on the program’s official X account.

Keita posted 13 points and eight rebounds for good measure. He made 6-of-9 shots from the floor and converted his lone free throw attempt after an and-one.

Sayon Keita Background

Part of the reason Keita came to Chapel Hill with so much intrigue is his background on the basketball court.

He wasn’t a U.S. high school basketball player. He instead ascended the ranks at Barcelona in Spain, one of the premier basketball powerhouses outside of the United States.

The native of Mali mostly played for Barcelona’s youth teams, but he did appear in senior-level games before coming to UNC.

Keita stands 7-foot-1 and is impossible to miss even when he isn’t making an impact on the floor. When he’s playing like he did Tuesday night, it’s clear that his potential for the Tar Heels has pretty much no limit.