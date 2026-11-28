North Carolina men’s basketball suffered a crushing defeat during Friday night’s game against West Virginia.

It wasn’t just that the Tar Heels fell short; North Carolina was outscored by 13 points in front of a friendly Charlotte crowd. For a UNC basketball program with massive expectations, it’s an alarming result to say the least.

In the aftermath of this weekend’s loss, North Carolina head coach Michael Malone revealed what he felt about both his team and West Virginia basketball.

Michael Malone Rips North Carolina’s Effort

Despite their double-digit defeat, the Tar Heels shot 45% from the field and just under 37% from three-point range.

North Carolina basketball fell apart mainly due to sloppy mistakes, coughing up 14 turnovers. In comparison, West Virginia basketball gave up a mere two steals.

That level of carelessness with the ball is sure to draw the ire of any head coach. That’s especially true for Michael Malone, a former NBA champion during his time with the Denver Nuggets. Following the game, he made his thoughts known to the media:

“They’re a good defensive team,” Malone stated. “They’re going to shrink the floor…going to collapse on dribble penetration. And time and time again, we kept on driving into the paint, hoping something happened, falling down, throwing to the other team, losing the ball. The biggest reason was their pressure. They had us shook.”

That last statement is especially telling. For a high-profile UNC program, getting intimidated (at home, no less) is never a positive sign. In year one of his tenure as head coach, Malone is looking to build a winning culture on Chapel Hill.

As North Carolina attempts to find its identity, success this season can’t be measured on just wins and losses. It also comes down to the ‘eye test’; effort will be something to monitor for the Tar Heels. In that regard, UNC failed to meet the challenge against West Virginia.

“We were outworked tonight,” Malone added. “I was outcoached tonight, and top to bottom, we have to be better.”

North Carolina Men’s Basketball Upcoming Schedule

Things won’t get any easier for North Carolina basketball over the next few weeks.

Malone is certainly aware, saying just as much during his postgame presser.

In the process, the 55-year-old head coach may have taken a shot at West Virginia. Malone’s insistence that the “easy” North Carolina basketball schedule is over seems to indicate he doesn’t view the Mountaineers as a top-flight team.

Whether or not that’s true, Malone’s statement reflects a difficult upcoming stretch for the Tar Heels.

On Tuesday, UNC will continue its non-conference slate with a matchup against Arkansas and head coach John Calipari. After that, North Carolina will battle a pair of Big East foes in Butler and Georgetown.

Following a rivalry game against NC State on December 15th, the Tar Heels will face another struggling blue blood in Kentucky. Mark Pope’s Wildcats suffered a humiliating defeat on Friday against Wichita State.

From there, North Carolina’s basketball schedule will consist primarily of ACC opponents. That includes games with ranked rivals in #2 Virginia, #16 Duke, #17 Miami and #25 Louisville.

For a school that’s struggling to find its footing, there’s not much time to turn things around. Malone will need to get this young, unproven North Carolina squad up to speed sooner rather than later.