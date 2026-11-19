St. John’s had a potent night on the basketball court on Wednesday, putting up 119 points in a blowout win over Siena.

Ian Jackson was the star of the show, leading the way with 22 points, but it had been quite the day already for Jackson and his head coach Rick Pitino.

The pair were seated next to one another at their postgame press conference when Pitino decided it was time to tell a story.

Rick Pitino on Ian Jackson’s Speeding

Pitino broke into a story at the press conference that didn’t at first seem to have an obvious purpose.

“I’m driving back from the bank, and I go to put my blinker on to get over to the right, and this maniac cuts me off, literally almost drives me into the curb, doing 90 miles an hour,” Pitino begins.

The story, of course, continues.

“About a hundred yards later, he pulls over, screeches to a halt, I’m speeding after him, and Ian Jackson gets out,” Pitino said. “He almost kills me. He said, ‘Sorry coach, I didn’t want to be late.’ He’s never late. He tried to kill his coach so he’d never be late.”

Pitino wasn’t done.

“So then I got him back,” Pitino said. “I said, ‘The coaches and I thought it over, and because of almost killing your coach, we are suspending you for tonight’s game.’ I’ve never seen a more scared look in my lifetime from a player… I turned around and said, ‘I’m only kidding.’ I’ve never seen a guy so nervous in my lifetime.”

It’s quite the story, and it somehow set Jackson up to have a fantastic game later Wednesday night, so all’s well that ends well, apparently.

Ian Jackson Stats

Jackson was one of seven Red Storm players in double figures against a quality low-major Siena team.

He put up 22 points on 9-for-15 from the floor, including 3-for-8 from 3-point range, while making his only free throw. Jackson added three assists and one rebound with one turnover.

Jackson scored his 22 points in just 22 minutes.

After beginning his college career at North Carolina, Jackson is now in his second season at St. John’s. He averaged 9.4 points per game last season but is at 17.0 points per game so far this year while shooting 43.8% from 3-point range in the 5-0 start to the season for St. John’s.

And he may just take a little more notice to what car his head coach drives, because that’s probably not a guy to be cutting off on the road.