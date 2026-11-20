RJ Luis Jr. was back on a college basketball court Wednesday night, doing what once made him the Big East’s best player at St. John’s.

Twenty-four hours later, his comeback was effectively on hold.

LSU System President Wade Rousse instructed men’s basketball coach Will Wade on Thursday not to play Luis again, reversing the university’s position just one day after the former Red Storm star made his Tigers debut.

“In my role as president of the LSU System, after further review, I have instructed LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis,” Rousse said in a statement, according to The Athletic.

The decision adds another twist to an eligibility dispute that has followed Luis since he left Rick Pitino’s program to pursue an NBA career.

It also leaves one of St. John’s most decorated recent players facing an uncertain basketball future.

Former St. John’s Star RJ Luis Ordered Not to Play

Luis scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 15 minutes during LSU’s 79-67 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday.

He came off the bench to an enthusiastic reception at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, playing his first college game since St. John’s lost to Arkansas in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The celebration was short-lived.

Rousse announced Thursday that, following further review, he had instructed Wade not to play Luis.

The reversal followed growing tensions between LSU and the Southeastern Conference over whether the former professional player should be eligible.

CBS Sports reported that conference officials had discussed severe consequences for LSU, including a potential expulsion threat. One senior SEC source disputed that the discussions had reached that point.

The uncertainty has now reached Luis himself, even though a Louisiana judge previously issued an injunction protecting his participation.

RJ Luis Helped Rick Pitino Restore St. John’s

For St. John’s fans, Luis remains closely associated with one of the program’s most memorable seasons in decades.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds during the 2024-25 campaign, earning Big East Player of the Year honors.

He became the first St. John’s player since 1986 to receive the award.

With Luis leading the way, Pitino guided the Red Storm to a 31-5 record, the outright Big East regular-season championship and their first conference tournament title since 2000.

St. John’s also earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, Luis’ final college appearance that season came in a disappointing loss to Arkansas, when Pitino benched him during the closing minutes.

Luis entered the transfer portal while exploring professional opportunities, ultimately leaving Queens for the NBA draft.

Former St. John’s Standout Faces Uncertain Future

After going undrafted in 2025, Luis signed NBA contracts with Utah and Boston but never appeared in a regular-season game.

He subsequently sought to return to college basketball at LSU, arguing that his brief professional experience should not prevent him from competing.

A Louisiana court issued an injunction allowing him to join the Tigers despite objections from the NCAA and SEC.

LSU added him to its roster Tuesday and played him Wednesday before Rousse intervened.

The president’s instruction does not mean the court has reversed its ruling.

For Luis, the setback comes just as he was trying to revive the career that made him a star in Queens.

His St. John’s accomplishments remain secure. Whether he gets another chance to add to his college basketball story is far less certain.