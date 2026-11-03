Rick Pitino Sends A Message During St. John’s Win

St. John’s started off on the right foot, picking up a season-opening 78-63 win over Monmouth on Monday night.

The Red Storm are loaded with talent, more than capable of winning a third straight Big East title. It helps that they’re led by none other than head coach Rick Pitino.

Pitino made a surprising personnel decision tonight, sending a direct message to his star-studded squad in the process.

St. John’s Shakes Up Its Lineup

It was a busy offseason in Queens, with the Johnnies bringing aboard several high-impact players in the transfer portal.

Ultimately, Pitino decided not to start one of his most talented new pieces.

Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou comes to the Red Storm with massive expectations. As a freshman with the Bears last season, he averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The 20-year-old was fairly efficient as well, shooting just under 47% from the field.

With numbers such as those, it’s only natural to assume Yessoufou would enter the season as a starter. That wasn’t the case on Monday; the forward came off of the bench against Monmouth.

What makes Pitino’s decision so surprising is who he did decide to place in his starting five instead. Returnees Ian Jackson and Ruben Prey were given the nod, along with new additions Quinn Ellis, Keyshawn Hall and Zsombor Maronka.

However, there’s a reason Yessoufou played a more limited role than expected.

Why Wasn’t Tounde Yessoufou Starting Tonight?

It’s not as if Yessoufou didn’t contribute during the victory over Monmouth. He managed to put up 12 points, five rebounds and two assists during 23 minutes of work.

Postgame, Pitino revealed that Yessoufou didn’t play because he missed two practices while dealing with a “minor” calf injury.

It might seem like a bit much to an outside observer. After all, Yessoufou’s overwhelming talent makes this starting five better in almost any capacity. However, Pitino runs a tight ship. The importance of chemistry isn’t lost on the Hall of Fame coach. For a team still trying to find its identity, everyone needs to be on the same page.

Yessoufou wasn’t the only name that fans expected to see more of. Donnie Freeman’s season-ending torn Achilles injury was expected to provide more minutes for center Theo Edema. However, the highly touted freshman didn’t make an appearance vs. Monmouth.

On a roster as loaded as this, there will be some tough decisions for Pitino this season. Balancing playing time with what’s best for St. John’s basketball is no easy task. Still, it’s a good problem to have.

Yessoufou is a near-lock to see more usage in the future, especially as he gets healthier and familiar with the program. Once the competition gets tougher for St. John’s, it’ll need its newest star to be at his best.