The battle on the sideline at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night pitted a Hall of Famer, Rick Pitino, against a younger coach still trying to prove himself, Gerry McNamara.

Pitino knows McNamara well, of course, from Big East battles in the past — and likely even watched closely at McNamara coached at Siena not long after Pitino had worked at the mid-major level for Iona.

This was a different moment, though. The legend met the prodigy in a coaching clash.

Pitino’s Johnnies pulled away in the second half after the Orange had a first-half lead, and it’s a loss that puts Syracuse a bit behind the pace to open the season after an earlier-in-the-week loss to Indiana.

But in the process, Pitino ended up quite impressed by McNamara.

Rick Pitino Message on Gerry McNamara

Pitino was chatty after St. John’s beat Syracuse, and he had multiple things to say about the Orange.

The most notable thing Pitino said was specifically about McNamara.

“Gerry McNamara is going to turn this program around,” Pitino said, via Adam Zagoria. “There’s no question about it, and they’re going to get great.”

Pitino went on to point out that as long as McNamara can get talent, he can win.

“He was a great player and he’s gonna be a great coach,” Pitino said. “The most important thing is to get great players, that’s the most important thing. It’s no longer the blue bloods controlling basketball because everybody has resources. It’s like the NBA Draft. You gotta really do you homework. For Gerry and the rest of us, we all have to our homework. We all have the resources. The ones that don’t do their homework are the ones who fail.”

McNamara was a key recruiter as an assistant coach under Jim Boeheim. That skillset will be key for him now.

Rick Pitino on Dome

Pitino was also asked in his press conference about continuing the series with Syracuse, a classic Big East rivalry.

“We’re not going up to the Dome,” Pitino said. “If they want to come to the Garden, we’d love to play Syracuse at the Garden. Syracuse is just like Connecticut… Madison Square Garden used to be split in half because their fans are just like UConn… It’s difficult, we’re playing in Las Vegas next year as well. So we don’t have a chance, but we love playing Syracuse here at the Garden.”

Pitino likely doesn’t want to deal with the hostile fans in the JMA Wireless Dome, either.

Still, it’d be good for hoops if Syracuse and St. John’s kept playing in some form.