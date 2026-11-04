How Big Rick Pitino ‘Promise’ Won Over Highly-Touted St. John’s Newcomer

St. John’s Red Storm is winning over high-profile transfers under Rick Pitino. But the past national title winning coach pivoted back to a familiar tactic. He won over five-star small forward Malachi Jordan on Tuesday in a huge recruiting win.

Jordan earned his share of high profile suitors too on the recruiting trail. The standout from Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida had Kansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and USC recruiting him hard before Pitino and St. John’s swooped in.

But a Pitino “promise” sold Jordan in the end as he explained to ESPN.

Rick Pitino Message to Malachi Jordan

The 6-foot-7 small forward shared to Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi of ESPN the message Pitino sent that eventually won him over.

“The only promise he made was that he’d help me reach my full potential. He is true to his word, and I felt like his coaching and character would help get me to the next level,” Jordan said to the recruiting insiders.

But Pitino and the Red Storm cranked up the heat late and pulled off the huge recruiting stunner for the 2027 class.

When St. John’s Busted Into the Picture

The reigning Big East Conference champs broke into Jordan’s recruitment just two weeks ago, handing him his official scholarship.

Then the courtship began when Pitino and St. John’s invited Jordan to a practice.

“When I went to the practices, they were very intense,” Jordan said to ESPN. “And that’s what I expected. I know that when Coach Pitino yells, he’s doing what’s best for the player and the team.”

He even got invited to watch film with the team at a hotel, before the Red Storm faced Texas. And that became a win for the Johnnies.

So Pitino lands one of his highest ranked recruits yet. The Red Storm, in turn, land their first five-star prospect since Rysheed Jordan in 2013.

Insider Likes St. John’s Newcomer’s Potential

Count CBS Sports college basketball analyst John Finkelstein as one who likes this move.

“There may not be a better coach for the former than Pitino, whose emphasis on daily player development has been a staple of his Hall of Fame career,” Finkelstein wrote in his breakdown. “Just becoming a more reliable shooter would open so much for Jordan, including pragmatic playmaking opportunities to attack closeouts with straight-line drives.”

Jordan still comes with untapped potential per Finkelstein. But Jordan’s decision adds to the astonishing momentum established at the Queens, New York Catholic university.

Pitino has guided two straight outright Big East titles, a first in program history. Last year’s Red Storm team landed in the Sweet 16 of March Madness for the first time in 27 years. That same Red Storm team produced four different NBA rookies, including three draft picks.

Now, St. John’s helped convince aspiring 2026 NBA Draft prospect Tounde Yessoufou to continue his college career at St. John’s instead. And this Red Storm team ranks 13th overall in the Associated Press top 25. Now Jordan adds to the sudden resurgence for the Johnnies.