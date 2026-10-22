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Key Takeaways From No.6 MSU Basketball’s 78-70 Loss in Exhibition With No.4 UConn

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Connecticut v Michigan State
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EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks to head coach Dan Hurley of the UConn Huskies before the start of the game at Breslin Center on October 20, 2026 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

East Lansing- Tom Izzo is not one to shy away from a challenge, whether it’s in exhibition or non-conference play. There’s no better way to get your players ready for a long season than with a physical preseason schedule and Izzo gave his squad exactly that.

The No.6 Spartans took on fourth-ranked UConn in an exhibition at the Breslin Center as they approach their season opener Nov. 2, against Quinnipiac. MSU was outshot in the 78-70 loss to the Huskies, who are one of the nation’s best teams.

Connecticut v Michigan State
GettyEAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 20: Jeremy Fears Jr. #1 of the Michigan State Spartans dribbles the ball past Silas Demary Jr. #5 of the UConn Huskies in the first half of the game at Breslin Center on October 20, 2026 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Though it didn’t seem like it at the Breslin Center, this game was just an exhibition meant to help get players ready for the season ahead and, for coaches, it’s a chance for experimentation with lineups and rotations. Here are some of the key takeaways from the Spartans exhibition:

Center Position is Still Wide Open

The center spot is a big question mark for MSU heading into this season following the departure of Carson Cooper, and Jaxon Kohler. Izzo filled the holes left at the position with transfer Anton Bonke and Ethan Taylor, but neither of them have stood out and claimed the starting role.

There were a lot of questions around Bonke coming from an American Athletic Conference team to the Big Ten and none of them were answered in the exhibition as he played just six minutes in the first half and was benched the entire second half. Taylor had 5 points in 11 minutes showing some promise but they’ll need more production from both players to have success in a competitive conference this season.

Connecticut v Michigan State
GettyEAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 20: Ethan Taylor #10 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after fouling Na’jai Hines #9 of the UConn Huskies in the second half of the game at Breslin Center on October 20, 2026 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Jeremy Fears Jr. Starred against UConn

Fears was one of the best players in the country last season and, after not declaring for the NBA Draft in favor of a return to MSU, he’s banking on himself to continue his great play. He did just that against one of the best defensive teams in the country, with 23 points.

Though it wasn’t his strongest shooting performance, he was aggressive attacking the rim and earned trips to the free throw line. But what’s always made Fears stand out is not his scoring but his IQ and passing ability. He added eight assists against UConn and ran the team’s offense, putting his teammates in positions to score.

Connecticut v Michigan State
GettyEAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 20: Jeremy Fears Jr. #1 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball in the first half of the game against the UConn Huskies at Breslin Center on October 20, 2026 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Freshman Jasiah Jervis Shows Potential

Besides Fears, Jervis looked the best player for the Spartans. The young guard was the only other double-digit scorer for MSU with 11 points and looked a threat from behind the arc as he made 66% of the entire team’s three-pointers in the game.

Jervis was a top-75 freshman recruit and is already showing flashes that he can be a big contributor for the Spartans this season.

MSU will play one final exhibition against another strong team in Marquette on Oct.25, before their season opener at home.

Croix Green Croix Green is a contributor for Heavy Sports, and he will be a writer with a focus on College Basketball specifically. Croix graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Journalism, and has been writing for over two years. He previously served as the Michigan State men’s soccer beat reporter for The State News, and also wrote multiple articles for the women’s team. Most recently, Croix has worked in the communications and media department for the USL2 and USLW team AFC Ann Arbor. More about Croix Green

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Key Takeaways From No.6 MSU Basketball’s 78-70 Loss in Exhibition With No.4 UConn

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