Atlanta Braves’ All-Stars Drake Baldwin and Ozzie Albies Places in Lineup Revealed by NL Manager Dave Roberts

The lineups for both the National League and American League have been revealed by their respective managers (Dave Roberts; NL, John Schneider; AL).

The Atlanta Braves have five MLB All-Stars this season, including two who are starters (Drake Baldwin, Ozzie Albies). The others are Matt Olson, Chris Sale, and Raisel Iglesias.

With the lineups dropped for both sides, we can finally see where the Braves honorees are in the NL order.

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Drake Baldwin Batting Ninth; Ozzie in 6-Hole for MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star game is set for Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on FOX.

Here is the full lineup for the National League in the game, as released by manager Dave Roberts:

Baldwin and Albies have pretty much been mainstays in Atlanta’s order since day one of the season. Baldwin missed about three weeks with an oblique strain, but aside from that, he’s still put up All-Star numbers.

As for Ozzie Albies, he’s arguably been the Braves’ second-best hitter behind Matt Olson. Baldwin is set to form a battery with NL starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez.

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Drake Baldwin & Ozzie Albies This Season

Here are both Drake Baldwin & Ozzie Albies’ stats through the 2026 season so far:

Baldwin: .254 batting average, 15 home runs, 46 RBI, 71 hits, 116 OPS+, 49 runs scored

Albies: .267 average, 14 home runs, 51 RBI, 98 hits, 109 OPS+, 61 runs scored.

For all fans in Braves Country, Tuesday’s All-Star game should be a great viewing due to Atlanta’s strong representation.

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