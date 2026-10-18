Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Quietly Joins New Team

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They dropped the final game by a score of 4-1.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote (on October 7): “Dodgers 4, Braves 1. Dodgers win NLDS 3-1. After 94 wins in the regular season, Braves go 3-4 in the playoffs.”

Ex-Braves All-Star Joins New Team

With their season now over, it’s worth taking a look at Marcell Ozuna.

The former Braves star signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates before the start of the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on February 9): “Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $12 million contract with a mutual option for 2027, sources tell ESPN. The deal will pay Ozuna $10.5M this year with a $16M option that has a $1.5M buyout. @JonHeyman was first on the news.”

He batted .203 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs in 70 games.

The Pirates released him during the middle of the year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 6): “Pittsburgh Pirates released DH Marcell Ozuna.”

Ozuna did not get signed by another team during the regular season.

However, it’s now been announced that he has joined a team in the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

MLB.com wrote (on October 8): “DH Marcell Ozuna assigned to Gigantes del Cibao.”

Looking At Ozuna’s Time With Atlanta

Ozuna had the longest stint of his career with the Braves (six seasons).

In that span, he made one All-Star Game (and was 6th in National League MVP voting during the 2020 season).

During the 2023 season, Ozuna hit 40 home runs with 100 RBIs.

Looking At Ozuna’s Other Stops

Ozuna has also had stops with the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals over 14 seasons at the MLB level.

He made two All-Star Games in Miami.