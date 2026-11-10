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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Immediately Released By Current Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 1: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves most recently played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1.

They were eliminated in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a two-run homer in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This month, a former Braves star became a free agent.

Orlando Arcia is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “SS Orlando Arcia elected free agency.”

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Minnesota Twins high fives teammates after scoring a run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Arcia had most recently been with the Cincinnati Reds‘ organization.

He did not appear in a game for them at the MLB level.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Cincinnati Reds signed free agent SS Orlando Arcia to a minor league contract.”

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Minnesota Twins at bat against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The 32-year-old played for the Minnesota Twins (19 games) during the 2026 season.

In that span, Arcia batted .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBIs and six runs.

Looking At Arcia’s Time In Atlanta

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after batting during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Arcia spent part of five seasons in Atlanta.

In 2021, he helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

GettyOrlando Arcia #9 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates the team’s 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas

Arcia later made the All-Star Game in 2023.

He was let go in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on May 23, 2025): “Atlanta Braves designated SS Orlando Arcia for assignment.”

Looking At Arcia’s Other Stops

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Arcia has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies (in addition to the Braves and Twins).

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Arcia before the start of Spring Training.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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