ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 1: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Arcia before the start of Spring Training.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves most recently played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1.They were eliminated in Game 4 of the NLDS.Atlanta Braves World Series Champion ReleasedThis month, a former Braves star became a free agent.Orlando Arcia is available to sign with any team in the MLB.MLB.com […]
Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Immediately Released By Current Team