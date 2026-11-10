Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Immediately Released By Current Team

The Atlanta Braves most recently played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1.

They were eliminated in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Released

This month, a former Braves star became a free agent.

Orlando Arcia is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “SS Orlando Arcia elected free agency.”

Arcia had most recently been with the Cincinnati Reds‘ organization.

He did not appear in a game for them at the MLB level.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Cincinnati Reds signed free agent SS Orlando Arcia to a minor league contract.”

The 32-year-old played for the Minnesota Twins (19 games) during the 2026 season.

In that span, Arcia batted .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBIs and six runs.

Looking At Arcia’s Time In Atlanta

Arcia spent part of five seasons in Atlanta.

In 2021, he helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Arcia later made the All-Star Game in 2023.

He was let go in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on May 23, 2025): “Atlanta Braves designated SS Orlando Arcia for assignment.”

Looking At Arcia’s Other Stops

Arcia has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies (in addition to the Braves and Twins).

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Arcia before the start of Spring Training.