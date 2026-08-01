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Los Angeles Angels Announce Jose Soriano Decision Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

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Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 12: José Soriano #59 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on July 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly gearing up for a potential firesale over the next few days.

They have a handful of top trade candidates on the market, which include the likes of Reid Detmers, Zach Neto, Jorge Soler, and Jose Soriano.

On Saturday, before their game against the Brewers, Los Angeles has opted to scratch Jose Soriano from his scheduled start due to his recent trade interest.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Named Landing Spot for $22 Million Infielder in Recent Trade Rumor

Jose Soriano Scratched from Saturday Start

Los Angeles Angels v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 26: José Soriano #59 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on July 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A very recent trend in Major League Baseball has been top starting pitchers being scratched from their starts due to trade interest. Jose Soriano is the latest victim.

In Jose Soriano’s place, Brent Suter will get the start for the Angels on Saturday.

@ByRobertMurray wrote:

“The Angels have scratched pitcher Jose Soriano from his start tonight”.

John Mozeliak: “Today, José Soriano will not make his scheduled start. With the trade deadline on Monday and the uncertainty of the next 48 hours, we decided to take a prudent approach and see where these next few days lead us.”

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Angels Announce Jose Soriano Decision Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

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