Los Angeles Angels Announce Jose Soriano Decision Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly gearing up for a potential firesale over the next few days.

They have a handful of top trade candidates on the market, which include the likes of Reid Detmers, Zach Neto, Jorge Soler, and Jose Soriano.

On Saturday, before their game against the Brewers, Los Angeles has opted to scratch Jose Soriano from his scheduled start due to his recent trade interest.

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Jose Soriano Scratched from Saturday Start

A very recent trend in Major League Baseball has been top starting pitchers being scratched from their starts due to trade interest. Jose Soriano is the latest victim.

In Jose Soriano’s place, Brent Suter will get the start for the Angels on Saturday.

@ByRobertMurray wrote:

“The Angels have scratched pitcher Jose Soriano from his start tonight”.

John Mozeliak: “Today, José Soriano will not make his scheduled start. With the trade deadline on Monday and the uncertainty of the next 48 hours, we decided to take a prudent approach and see where these next few days lead us.”