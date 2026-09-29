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Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Wild Card Series Game 1 vs. Phillies

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Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 19: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves runs the bases after hitting a Grand Slam during the seventh inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Braves have officially announced their lineup for Game 1.

Atlanta Braves Make Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Wild Card Series Game 1 vs. Phillies

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

As expected, Acuña will bat second and play right field for Atlanta on Tuesday.

Here is the Braves’ full lineup:

  1. Drake Baldwin C
  2. Ronald Acuña Jr. RF
  3. Matt Olson 1B
  4. Mauricio Dubón LF
  5. Michael Harris II
  6. Ozzie Albies 2B
  7. Austin Riley 3B
  8. Mike Yastremski DH
  9. Ha-Seong Kim SS

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Left-hander Chris Sale will start for the Braves on Tuesday. The southpaw is 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 200 strikeouts over 162 2/3 innings this year.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will start for the Phillies on Tuesday. He is 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 221 strikeouts over 179 2/3 innings this year. He returned from the IL on Sunday and threw just one inning, so it’s unclear how deep he can pitch into today’s game.

Atlanta Braves’ Wild Card Series Roster

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Infielders

Catchers

Outfielders

Pitchers

Braves-Phillies Wild Card Series Schedule

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves is out at second by Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the schedule for the series:

  • Game 1: Tuesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 2: Wednesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 3: (if necessary): Thursday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock. The Game 3 start time could be changed depending on the outcomes of the other Wild Card Series.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves steals second base as the ball hits Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies on the hand during the seventh inning at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves finished the season in first place in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

The Phillies finished in second place in the NL East with an 88-74 record. The Phillies clinched a postseason berth as the last NL Wild Card team on the last day of the season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Wild Card Series Game 1 vs. Phillies

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