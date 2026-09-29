Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Wild Card Series Game 1 vs. Phillies

Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Braves have officially announced their lineup for Game 1.

Atlanta Braves Make Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Wild Card Series Game 1 vs. Phillies

As expected, Acuña will bat second and play right field for Atlanta on Tuesday.

Here is the Braves’ full lineup:

Left-hander Chris Sale will start for the Braves on Tuesday. The southpaw is 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 200 strikeouts over 162 2/3 innings this year.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will start for the Phillies on Tuesday. He is 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 221 strikeouts over 179 2/3 innings this year. He returned from the IL on Sunday and threw just one inning, so it’s unclear how deep he can pitch into today’s game.

Atlanta Braves’ Wild Card Series Roster

Infielders

Catchers

Outfielders

Pitchers

Braves-Phillies Wild Card Series Schedule

Here is the schedule for the series:

Game 1: Tuesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3: (if necessary): Thursday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock. The Game 3 start time could be changed depending on the outcomes of the other Wild Card Series.

The Braves finished the season in first place in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

The Phillies finished in second place in the NL East with an 88-74 record. The Phillies clinched a postseason berth as the last NL Wild Card team on the last day of the season.