The Baltimore Orioles could make a major addition to their starting rotation this offseason, with ESPN predicting they will land two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta in free agency.

Baltimore is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2026 season, and potentially adding one of the top free agent starters would be a good first step.

The Orioles have Kyle Bradish under contract following a long-term extension, along with Shane Baz, but their rotation could still use another frontline arm.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield believes Peralta could be the answer, predicting the 30-year-old right-hander will sign with Baltimore in a November 19 column examining how MLB’s biggest free agents could find new homes.

The prediction comes after Peralta dramatically revived his value with the Tampa Bay Rays during the second half of the 2026 season.

ESPN Predicts Orioles Will Sign Freddy Peralta

In his November 19 ESPN offseason predictions, Schoenfield projected that Peralta would join Baltimore as part of a series of major free-agent moves across baseball.

The prediction follows ESPN insider Jeff Passan’s reporting that the Orioles have been active across the market and are willing to operate with a top-10 payroll.

Schoenfield pointed to Baltimore’s pitching needs and the possibility of losing free-agent starter Trevor Rogers, who declined the team’s qualifying offer.

The Orioles finished 17th in MLB in starting rotation ERA during 2026. That was with Rogers playing at a high level down the stretch, so potentially losing him would leave a clear hole.

Peralta could offer a solution without requiring Baltimore to sacrifice draft compensation.

Because the right-hander was traded during the 2026 season, Tampa Bay could not attach a qualifying offer to him. That means the Orioles could sign Peralta without surrendering draft picks.

Schoenfield also highlighted the flip side of that, where the Orioles could receive draft compensation in the form of a late first-round pick if Rogers receives a deal of at least $50 million.

His prediction does not establish that the Orioles have entered negotiations with Peralta or made him a contract offer.

Freddy Peralta Rebuilt His Value With Rays After Difficult Mets Stint

Peralta experienced a turbulent 2026 campaign after the Milwaukee Brewers traded him to the New York Mets during the previous offseason.

His tenure in New York went poorly. Through 21 starts, Peralta posted a 5-9 record and a 5.01 ERA, leading the Mets to trade him to Tampa Bay in August.

The move initially produced mixed results before Peralta rediscovered his form late in the season.

Peralta went 5-0 with a 0.79 ERA across his final six regular-season starts.

He continued that impressive stretch into October, posting a 1.08 ERA through the American League Division Series and Championship Series while earning ALCS MVP honors.

That resurgence helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series, although Peralta did struggle in his lone start against Milwaukee.

Overall, Peralta finished the regular season with a 10-11 record, 4.42 ERA, and 156 strikeouts in 169 innings.

The full numbers look a little bit uneven, but Peralta finished much stronger than he started, and his late-season dominance might stick in the minds of evaluators who are looking for potential impact players in free agency.

The financial commitment could still be substantial. Schoenfield’s ESPN column references a projected four-year, $96 million contract for Peralta, potentially making him one of Baltimore’s most significant offseason additions.

For now, this remains a prediction, but Peralta’s name is one to watch as the offseason drama begins to heat up.