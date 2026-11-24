According to reports by Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the Baltimore Orioles and Freddy Peralta are nearing a long-term deal.

Just one day after the Orioles lost Trevor Rogers to the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore makes an arguably bigger splash in free agency by landing the two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta.

A huge splash for the Orioles.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Former 3-Year Player

Freddy Peralta Inks Deal with Orioles

As always, the deal is pending a physical, but this is a massive signing for Peralta and the Orioles.

After a rocky start to his 2026 campaign with the New York Mets, Peralta completely revamped his stock after he joined the Tampa Bay Rays.

He earned ALCS MVP honors for his pitching against the Cleveland Guardians, and now lands a $25 million AAV deal.

Peralta, 30, carries a lifetime 3.71 ERA over 1100 total innings pitched. He had a dominant stretch between 2023 and 2025 where he logged 30+ starts and 200+ strikeouts in consecutive seasons.

He spent the first eight years of his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers before being traded to the Mets ahead of the 2026 campaign. After a poor first half with the Mets, New York traded Peralta to the eventual AL Pennant winner Rays.

Over 1o regular season starts with the Rays, Peralta boasted an ERA of 3.25, and then the dominant postseason run definitely helped his free-agent stock.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Baltimore Orioles Starter Trevor Rogers Signs with Chicago Cubs for $120 Million

What Does Peralta Signing Mean for Orioles?

Given the Orioles just lost Trevor Rogers to free agency, Freddy Peralta will immediately slot into the ‘ace’ spot of the Orioles’ rotation.

Behind Peralta, the Orioles have names such as Brandon Young, Shane Baz, and Kyle Braddish.

Chris Bassitt is currently a free agent, but perhaps Mike Elias and company will want to consider adding another arm or two before the MLB lockout (Dec. 1).

Stay updated with all the Orioles’ latest news/rumors/updates on Heavy on Orioles.