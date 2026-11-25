After the latest news of Ha-Seong Kim signing with the Detroit Tigers, the Atlanta Braves still have a major vacancy at the shortstop position.

The most logical option for Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos would be to sign Mauricio Dubon. However, with that being said, after a career-best 2026 season, Dubon is gaining a lot of interest on the open market.

One team that is reportedly interested in Dubon is the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles already have a shortstop in Gunnar Henderson, so their interest likely lies in using his services in the outfield.

Regardless, losing Dubon to free agency would be detrimental for the Braves, especially if they are unable to bring in another SS.

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Could There Be a Bidding War Between Orioles and Braves for Mauricio Dubon?

The likely development here, after the latest report that the Orioles are interested in Mauricio Dubon, is that Atlanta and Baltimore will enter a bidding war for his services.

According to Spotrac.com, Dubon is projected to earn a two-year, $22 million deal. This projection comes off Dubon posting career-highs in just about all major hitting categories.

However, the concern for the Braves should stem from the fact that their front office has yet to ink Dubon to a new contract, as Dubon himself expressed interest in being brought back to the organization. The longer his free agency draws out, the less likely the Braves are to be able to retain him.

In 2026, Dubon batted .276 with 12 home runs, 73 RBI, and logged 158 hits while being an everyday player for Atlanta and showing incredible defensive versatility at multiple positions.

Dubon won the NL utility gold glove in 2026.

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